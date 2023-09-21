Iron Mountain Appoints Arvind Subramanian as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, India

Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, announced that Arvind Subramanian has joined the company on September 20th, 2023 as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, India.

As a core member of the Executive Leadership Team, Arvind will report to CEO William Meaney and will be responsible for Iron Mountain’s commercial and operational activities across the company’s storage, digital solutions and asset lifecycle management business lines in India.

“We are pleased to welcome Arvind to Iron Mountain,” said William L. Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Iron Mountain. “India is a significant market for Iron Mountain, and we are committed to growing our business there by developing solutions to support the needs of our customers in India as well as developing products and services for customers in other countries. Arvind is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success, and his appointment to our Executive Leadership Team reflects our growth aspirations in India. Arvind has a deep understanding of the market, and I am confident that he will enable us to unlock the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

“I am excited to join Iron Mountain and lead the company’s business in India,” said Arvind Subramanian. “I look forward to continuing to grow our business by demonstrating we understand our customers’ needs, and partnering with them to provide innovative solutions and services that protect and elevate the power of their work.”

Arvind previously held senior leadership roles at Mahindra Lifespaces and Boston Consulting Group. He holds a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management.

