BMW Golf Cup 2023 Concludes India Chapter

Winners to participate in the prestigious World Final in South Africa.

The BMW Golf Cup 2023 tournament national finals concluded at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram. The most prestigious amateur golf tournament witnessed the 39 regional tournament winners fight for supremacy in its grand finale.



Mr. Arhaan Nanda, Mr. Akshay Ojha and Ms. Oona Khanna are the national final winners and will proudly represent India at the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup which is scheduled to be held in South Africa.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW Golf Cup has been around for more than a decade and remains young and attractive for our customers and prospects. This competition inspires many Golf aficionados across the country, making it the perfect fit for our customer-centric engagements. We congratulate all the winners on their success and wish them the best of Golf experience at the ‘World Final’ of BMW Golf Cup in South Africa.”



The exclusive, invitation-only BMW Golf Cup 2023 was held across 12 cities and 15 tournaments on the finest golf courses in India. Over 1500 amateur golfers participated in 2023. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final of the BMW Golf Cup 2023.



India is one of 50 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup 2021 which is a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players. The BMW Golf Cup is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.



The BMW Golf Cup has three categories, A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 – 28) and Ladies Category (for handicaps up to 28). The winners, runners-up and second runners-up of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the three handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.



BMW Golf Cup

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 50 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final.