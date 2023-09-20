Hindware Home Innovation Limited Expands Its Retail Footprint in Delhi NCR; Launches New Store in Gurugram

Business Wire India
- With the launch of this new store, the brand marks a milestone of 185th exclusive kitchen galleries in India
- The company aims to open another few stores in the state by FY2024
Hindware Home Innovation Limited, one of the fastest growing consumer appliances company in India, announced the launch of its new brand store ‘Hindware Smart Appliance Exclusive Gallery’ in Gurugram. The launch of this store underscores the company’s dedication to delivering a tailored shopping experience for consumers and maintaining exceptional customer service standards.
The store is among one of the biggest stores in size that the company holds with an area of around 1200 sq ft and is strategically located at the heart popular hardware market in Gurugram near Bhuteshwar Mandir, Basai Road. The newly opened store houses a complete range of large kitchen appliances, including kitchen chimneys, cooktops, built-in hobs, dishwashers, sinks along with a range of consumer appliances like fans and water heaters. As part of the opening of this new store, the brand has also announced exciting offers where the customers can avail 1000Rs off on purchase of any combo (Chimney and Hob/Cooktop).
Speaking on the launch of the store, Mr. Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation Limited said, “We are committed to bring latest innovations to our customers and expand our retail presence across India. Gurugram is a key market for us and makes a significant contribution to our overall business revenue. As the city continues to evolve into a dynamic hub for businesses and residences alike, the demand for high-quality consumer appliances has surged. The strategic location within the popular hardware market will allow us to tap into an established ecosystem and offer our customers a wide selection of high-quality appliances alongside expert guidance.”
Hindware Home Innovation Limited currently has three other brand stores in the region. The company further aims to open another few new stores in the state by FY24. As part of its growth strategy, the company has successfully built a robust retail network both offline and online. This includes an exclusive Smart Appliances Universe and kitchen galleries, more than 1300 distributors, and around 14000 retailers. Additionally, the brand has a substantial presence on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, among others.
For more information please visit – https://www.hindwareappliances.com/
