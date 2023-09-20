Ferty9 Partners with CooperSurgical to Elevate Fertility Care in India

Ferty9 Fertility Centre, leading provider of fertility care services in India, has announced a transformative partnership with CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, global pioneer in medical equipment manufacturing for elevating pregnancy success rates. This historic collaboration marks India’s inaugural Improving Outcome Partnership (IOP), aiming to uphold the highest standards of care for couples seeking fertility solutions.



Ferty9 Fertility Centre operates seven advanced facilities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering a comprehensive range of fertility services, including IVF, ICSI, IUI, and more. The union with CooperSurgical promises to revolutionize India’s fertility treatment landscape, bolstering success rates, mitigating errors, and fostering more live births through cutting-edge technology and global expertise.



Ferty9’s dedication to excellence radiates through its world-class Embryology Lab. This state-of-the-art facility, meticulously designed to meet IS07 clean room standards with 60-90 air changes per hour, creates the optimal environment for embryo culture and storage. The lab is staffed by highly qualified in-house embryologists with extensive experience, ensuring precision and care in every procedure. Equipped with pre-implantation genetic testing and rigorous quality control measures, fortified by the latest technology and the RI Witness System; Ferty9 maintains the highest standards of care, security, and ethical practices.



With a proven track record of successful pregnancies, including extended embryo culture to the blastocyst stage and a commitment to Single Embryo Transfer (SET) to reduce multiple pregnancy risks, Ferty9 stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking fertility solutions. Therefore, as part of the program, Javier Herrero, leading IVF Consultant and Clinical Embryologist, who has extensive experience with international projects and large corporations was invited to conduct a review of the facility and continue as mentor to ensure consistent improvements.



Rachel Chin, MSS, Clinical Application Manager APAC, and Steven Fleming, PhD, Director of Embryology at CooperSurgical, conducted a comprehensive quality assessment during their visit to Ferty9’s centers.



Dr. Inge Errebo Agerholm, Global Senior Director for Professional Education & Clinical Support, CooperSurgical, said “I am very excited to announce the launch of the Improving Outcomes Partnership with Ferty9 Fertility Clinics. Ferty9 Fertility Clinics is a group dedicated to continuous reflection and improvement to offer the best outcomes for their patients. CooperSurgical is committed to accelerating what’s possible to change fertility care for generations to come. By drawing on the extensive expertise, analytical eye, knowledge of the latest best practices and scientific advances of our team of experts, we are looking forward to working with Ferty9 Fertility clinics to review current practices, and to identify and optimize areas that can help improve its clinics’ processes, clinical efficiencies and outcomes.”



This partnership reaffirms Ferty9’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class fertility solutions in India, offering hope and fulfilling dreams for countless couples on their journey toward parenthood.



Mr. Vinesh Gadhia, CEO and Executive Director of Ferty9 Fertility Center, stated, “The IOP program will open doors for Ferty9’s labs to be reviewed by the best minds in the world, setting a new benchmark for excellence. Going forward, it will empower us to enhance our Clinical Pregnancy Rate (CPR), making it truly comparable to the best in the world. This partnership with CooperSurgical reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class fertility solutions and realizing the dreams of countless couples on their path to parenthood.”



Ferty9 Fertility Centre’s pioneering partnership with CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions represents a significant milestone in India’s fertility landscape. By uniting state-of-the-art technology, world-class expertise, and an unwavering dedication to ethical practices, Ferty9 is poised to lead the way in improving pregnancy outcomes and making a positive impact. As Ferty9 and CooperSurgical embark on this transformative journey together, the future of fertility solutions in India shines brighter than ever, offering the promise of new beginnings and the realization of parenting dreams.