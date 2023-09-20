CrowdStrike Unveils New Data Protection, Exposure Management and IT Automation Innovations to Drive Platform Consolidation

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today unveiled new innovations for Data Protection, Exposure Management and IT Automation that further help customers move from complex and costly IT and security point tools to one unified platform via the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® platform

With its cloud-native architecture, unified data, and lightweight agent, the Falcon platform has become the gold standard for cybersecurity in the market. On the heels of record Q2 FY24 financial results, CrowdStrike module adoption rates, as of July 31, 2023, increased to 63% of Falcon customers with five or more modules deployed, 41% of customers with six or more deployed, and 24% with seven or more modules deployed. New platform innovations across Data Protection, Exposure Management and IT Automation are another leap forward in disrupting legacy markets and tools with a modern, unified approach to stopping breaches.

CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection empowers customers to:

Consolidate legacy data loss prevention (DLP) point products on the unified CrowdStrike Falcon platform, with one agent for data protection and endpoint security.

Accelerate detection and response by extending EDR/XDR from initial compromise through data exfiltration, with unified visibility across endpoints and data in a single console and workflow.

Stop data theft with dynamic data protection policies that automatically follow content, even as it moves across files or SaaS applications, to protect data as it’s being copied or shared.

CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management empowers customers to:

Reduce risk with complete visibility into every asset and real-time assessment into potential exposures, both from the inside-out and outside-in, by leveraging existing CrowdStrike endpoint agents and natively integrated External Attack Surface Management (EASM).

View and manage third-party vulnerabilities in the same platform and workflow as natively identified vulnerabilities, starting with Tenable.io, to prioritize remediation of the high-impact issues first.

Automatically visualize all potential adversary intrusion paths, including lateral movement, to proactively identify and stop attacker activity.

Assess critical configuration settings with Secure Configuration Assessment (SCA) to demonstrate compliance posture against CIS benchmarks.

Automate closed-loop remediation through native integration with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading EDR, Real-Time Response, and Falcon Fusion, the platform’s Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) framework.

CrowdStrike Falcon for IT: Built-in IT Automation, from Visibility to Action

Falcon for IT extends the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to automate IT and security workflows in an end-to-end, visibility-to-action lifecycle. With Falcon for IT, teams can immediately leverage the platform’s single lightweight agent to:

Drive queries and actions directly from plain language generative AI prompts with Charlotte AI.

Instantly search all system-related event, state and performance data using a simple query interface and intuitive dashboards.

Continuously monitor the state of CrowdStrike managed endpoints, including system asset utilization, compliance status, running services and performance reporting.

Automate remediation directly on endpoints to rapidly fix issues, such as installing missing patches or changing endpoint policies, with an out-of-the-box Quick Fix library or custom workflows via Falcon Fusion SOAR.

“CrowdStrike’s latest innovations expand the power of the Falcon platform to help customers solve three significant problems facing security and IT teams today: preventing theft of sensitive data in today’s cloud era, managing adversary risk due to the proliferation of vulnerabilities and configuration issues, and breaking down the silos between security and IT,” said Raj Rajamani, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. “Customers rely on CrowdStrike as their strategic partner for cybersecurity – whether that journey originates at the endpoint, in the cloud, or with data and identity. CrowdStrike is the modern cybersecurity platform for consolidation, removing the complexity and cost with disjointed point tools and creating a unified approach to security – and now IT.”

FalconFlex Licensing Program

To make it easier and more cost-effective than ever to consolidate on the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike is introducing FalconFlex. With FalconFlex, customers have access to the complete CrowdStrike portfolio, with maximum flexibility to expand platform adoption in-line with business needs and timelines. FalconFlex replaces the legacy, inflexible bundling model with a flexible and simple consumption model. Customers can expand existing module usage, adopt new modules and swap modules as business needs evolve, without introducing the risk, inefficiency and complexity of new procurement and budgetary cycles. Because CrowdStrike Falcon platform modules are delivered via a single lightweight agent and console, it also eliminates the need for additional provisioning, deployment or switching costs.