CrowdStrike Launches Cybersecurity’s First No-Code Application Development Platform

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced CrowdStrike Falcon Foundry, the cybersecurity industry’s first no-code application development platform. With Falcon Foundry, customers and partners can harness the data, automation, and cloud-scale infrastructure of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to easily create their own custom applications in order to solve an infinite number of security and IT challenges.

Falcon Foundry lowers the barrier of entry for security and IT professionals by distilling CrowdStrike’s high-fidelity data, Falcon Fusion – the platform’s native Security Orchestration and Automation and Response (SOAR) framework, and cloud-scale infrastructure down to an easy-to-use, efficient, visual application development platform. Applications created on Falcon Foundry will integrate seamlessly with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, crowdsourcing a global ecosystem of innovators to deliver new use cases and create integrated applications to consolidate point products.

“With Falcon Foundry, we’re putting the power of the Falcon platform and the industry’s best architecture, security data and AI advantage into the hands of every organization on the planet,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. “We are unleashing our customer’s and partner’s creativity to help them solve problems in new ways and automate time-consuming tasks. With Falcon Foundry, the only limitation is imagination.”

New capabilities and benefits include: