AVEVA Announces Two New Non-executive Directors to Join Its Board

Dr. Yanbing Li, a digital engineering expert, brings expertise as a tech entrepreneur and innovator in the US and China.

Carl Bass, former CEO of Autodesk, will support business strategy in the transition to Software-as-a-Service.

​

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors to its board this September. The appointments come as the company further strengthens its focus on the transition to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and expands in key markets including the US and China.

Dr. Yanbing Li is a global business and technology leader with extensive experience building market leading products and hyper-growth businesses of over US$1 billion. Deeply rooted in technology and engineering, she has led large-scale international business operations. She brings expertise in cloud commerce and enterprise software, and the evolving digital SaaS marketplace.

Carl Bass is a former president and chief executive officer of industrial design software company Autodesk. He was credited with expanding Autodesk beyond its core software offerings through acquisitions and new product developments, leading the transition from 2D to 3D model-based design. Carl is co-founder of Flying Moose, Ithaca Software and buzzsaw.

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, said: “We are delighted that Yanbing Li and Carl Bass have joined AVEVA’s board. It is a critical point in our commercial and software evolution, and their expertise and insight will be vital to us as we plan our strategy. I look forward to working with them as we continue to pioneer software that enables industry to be at the forefront of digital innovation.”

AVEVA Chairperson Peter Herweck added: “The expansion of AVEVA’s board to include Yanbing Li and Carl Bass is an important step as we accelerate AVEVA’s SaaS strategy and drive deeper into high growth markets. Alongside our existing strong expertise and experience on the board, they bring expertise in engineering and design software, and seasoned experience of operating in global markets, particularly in Asia. I look forward to collaborating with them both to realize AVEVA’s next decade of growth.”

AVEVA’s strategic focus is on becoming the number one SaaS provider of industrial intelligence. The company is currently evolving into a subscription-led business model.

Since its foundation, AVEVA has grown from a niche design software developer to a leading global industrial software company. Today, AVEVA’s software drives efficiency and reduces costs for over 20,000 customers worldwide, including providing an end-to-end Digital Twin that spans the asset lifecycle from Engineering through to Operations and Maintenance across diverse industries worldwide.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

