The LYCRA Company Releases 2022 Planet Agenda Update, Reporting on Sustainability Progress Versus 2030 Goals

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing durable, sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced today the publication of its second annual Planet Agenda Update and its abridged Global Sustainability Scorecard for fiscal year 2022. These documents report on the company’s progress toward achieving its 2030 sustainability goals announced in last year’s publication. Download them today on lycra.com/update.

Planet Agenda is the name of The LYCRA Company’s sustainability framework that touches every aspect of its business and is built on three pillars: product sustainability, manufacturing excellence and corporate responsibility. The sustainability goals outlined in these documents are organized around these pillars and align with five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This update tracks 2022 performance against 2030 targets.

“Planet Agenda guides our evolution as we strive to contribute to the sustainability of the apparel and personal care industries by delivering products that add value and conserve resources at all levels of the value chain,” said Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer, The LYCRA Company. “We are proud of the advances we have made in pursuit of our 2030 goals. At the same time, we recognize the challenges in front of our industry are great, and we can only meet them by working together with our customers, suppliers, and third-party partners.”

Highlights of the 2022 Planet Agenda Update include news on innovative products for sustainable fashion offering durability benefits, recycled and renewable inputs; a notable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions driven in part by the company’s Maydown, Northern Ireland site converting its purchased electricity to renewable sources through Energy Attribution Certificates (EACs); and three manufacturing sites achieving third-party verified top-quartile performance in the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM), with two achieving the same level in the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (FSLM).

“We see Planet Agenda as a shared endeavor with our customers and partners, united in the belief that to have a healthy business we must have a healthy planet,” said Jean Hegedus, The LYCRA Company’s director of sustainable business development. “Our heritage of working together with our customers and other third parties, along with the urgent need for collaboration throughout the value chain in order to meet the industry’s goals, inspired the theme of the 2022 Planet Agenda Update: Together, we go further.”

