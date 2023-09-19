Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network in The Philippines With New Point of Presence at ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 in Manila

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 in Manila, Philippines. The new PoP is located at RCBC Plaza Tower II, 34 Floor, Manila (Makati) 1200, Philippines.

With 580 square meters of data center space and 202-rack capacity, this facility serves the colocation needs of enterprises at the heart of Makati’s Central Business District, just 11 km (6 miles) from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. It is part of PLDT’s 9,000-rack capacity across its 10 data center facilities.

The Philippines is one of the most dynamic economies in the Asia-Pacific region and Manila is a center for trade and finance and is a tech start-up hub. ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 serves the greater Manila area with dual power feed per rack and is monitored by 24/7 on-site security and an SLA of 99.98% uptime.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in the Philippines and 19th in Asia and will provide the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

“With the Philippines emerging as a digital hub in the Asia-Pacifc region, we are pleased to be able to provide improved connectivity and access to worldwide networks to ePLDT’s customers,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “It is exciting for us to support the economic growth in this region and contribute to growth in this market with our tech infrastructure.”

Customers of ePLDT VITRO Makati 1 and in and around Manila, Philippines now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 300 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 300 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a ring through Australia and New Zealand. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

