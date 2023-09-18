Xsolla Launches Mall, An Online Destination for Video Games

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has announced a new online destination called Xsolla Mall. This platform allows video games to host multiple landing pages where players can access exclusive in-game items, game discounts, and premium experiences directly from developers and publishers or via campaigns with content creators and payment providers.

Developers can showcase and monetize content from their games on a specific branded landing page within the platform, even the entirety of a game. There is already a growing library of cloud games accessible through the Xsolla Mall, supported by the Xsolla Cloud Gaming solution. Xsolla Mall also merges video game content and the convenience of multiple local payment methods with the power of content creators and influencers into one cost-effective platform, providing a wide range of generating incremental revenue for games.

Xsolla Mall provides developers and publishers with a new distribution channel, reducing overall customer acquisition and retention costs, growing brand awareness, increasing player engagement, and generating more profit for their business.

“Xsolla Mall unlocks a new direct-to-consumer distribution channel for delivering games and in-game content on the web,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. “We aim to help developers tackle current market challenges like the high cost of acquiring and retaining players, high distribution fees, and increasing the number of paying players so they can earn and keep more of the profits from the sale of their games and in-game content. Xsolla Mall perfectly aligns with our mission to bolster the gaming community by providing developers, influencers, and players with a safe, practical, and engaging platform.”

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

