Swift and Wise Join Forces to Expand Cross-Border Payment Options Globally

Collaboration will help financial institutions provide a greater range of choice to their customers for cross-border payments

Payments initiated by banks via Swift will be able to complete on Wise quickly and easily through Wise Platform’s new Correspondent Services offering

Swift and Wise have announced an innovative collaboration to increase cross-border payment options for financial institutions and their customers, enabling payments sent securely via Swift to complete seamlessly over Wise with end-to-end transparency.

Financial institutions seeking to innovate their offerings will be able to route Swift payment messages directly to Wise Platform – Wise’s infrastructure solution for banks and major enterprises — through its latest Correspondent Services solution. This will enable their customers to benefit from the speed and convenience of Wise, and the breadth of Swift without needing to implement any major changes to their systems.

Wise Platform will harness advanced Swift capabilities to power its service, including cloud and API connectivity and Payment Pre-validation and will continue to offer banks all the hallmark features of Swift GPI, including a payment status tracker which Wise Platform will update to ensure end-to-end visibility across both networks.

The collaboration, announced in Toronto at the annual Sibos conference, is the start of a broader relationship, and comes as increased innovation and fragmentation in the financial ecosystem is creating more ways for money to move — and more consumer demand for choice. It reflects the importance of new forms of collaboration to provide optionality, while maintaining secure, reliable and inclusive connectivity. And it is directly aligned with both G20 and UN Sustainable Development goals on the speed, transparency, cost and access of cross-border transactions.

Steve Naudé, Managing Director of Wise Platform, said:

“We know that banks face a number of challenges when it comes to enhancing their international payments, including that this often requires them to embed technology which is incompatible with legacy infrastructure. By simultaneously leveraging existing payments architecture and optimising payouts using Wise’s global network, we are empowering banks to innovate effortlessly. Our network, combined with Swift’s extensive reach and trackability, will make international payments more convenient, faster and lower cost for banks, without necessitating a major tech build.”

Wise’s global payments network enables over 57% of customers’ cross-border payments to settle instantly (in under 20 seconds), and over 90% to settle in under an hour. By leveraging Wise Platform’s Correspondent Services solution, financial institutions only need to make one simple configuration change and their customers will instantly benefit from faster, lower-cost and more convenient international payments.

Thierry Chilosi, Chief Strategy Officer at Swift, said:

“Swift has built an infrastructure that connects the world, that is trusted and relied upon every day. Our collaboration with Wise illustrates how Swift can be the bedrock from which the whole industry can innovate to improve cross-border payments and enhance the options available for customers across the globe. Cooperation such as this will be vital in our collective efforts to achieve the G20 targets for cross-border payments and enable the seamless, efficient and secure movement of value around a fragmented world.”

Swift provides best-in-class infrastructure that interoperates seamlessly across geographies, networks and technologies while neutrally supporting fiat or digital currencies. It supports an inclusive and sustainable global finance system, securely interconnecting more than 11,500 institutions across more than 200 countries and territories to move the equivalent of world GDP roughly every three days. Through strong focus on innovation, it is consistently raising the bar on the cross-border experience with advanced capabilities that remove friction, accelerate speed and increase security and transparency.

About Wise Platform

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. Over the last decade, Wise has built an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere.

Thanks to Wise Platform, large companies and banks can leverage Wise’s technology and embed the best way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure. Wise Platform provides financial infrastructure for over 70 partners worldwide, including some of the world’s largest and most trusted banks, neobanks and business tool providers such as Bank Mandiri, IndusInd, Monzo, Google Pay, and Brex.

About Swift

Swift is a global member owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance.

Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,500 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While Swift does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable our global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardised financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world.

Headquartered in Belgium, Swift’s international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure. Swift’s global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.

