Philip Morris International Appoints Finance Leader Victoria Harker to Its Board of Directors

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today that on September 13, 2023, its Board of Directors appointed a new member, Ms. Victoria Harker, to serve on the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.

Victoria Harker is an experienced U.S. public-company Chief Financial Officer, having served in the role with three different companies, and she has been involved in significant corporate transformations in the consumer, industrial and utility sectors for over 25 years. She is a high-energy, action-oriented, strategic executive, who has worked at a significant scale, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TEGNA Inc., a global media and digital communications company, a position she will step down from effective December 31, 2023. Prior to this, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President, Global Business Services, of The AES Corporation, a global power company. She has served as a non-executive member of the boards of directors of two large and complex U.S. public companies, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Xylem Inc., since the time of their respective spin-offs. Ms. Harker also serves as the audit committee chair for Huntington Ingalls Industries and as the compensation committee chair for Xylem Inc. She is Vice Chair of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, a member of the University of Virginia Health System Board, and was previously a member of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

André Calantzopoulos, PMI’s Executive Chairman, commended Ms. Harker on the appointment, and said, “We are delighted to welcome Victora to the PMI Board of Directors. Her broad finance and business experience will further strengthen and diversify the capabilities of our Board in successfully guiding our company through its ambitious and highly promising journey towards a smoke-free future and beyond.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918322409/en/