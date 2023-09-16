WBR Corp Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards Conducted at the House of Commons, London to Celebrate Stronger UK-India Relationship

WBR Corp, a leading brand consulting company in Asia and Europe organized Indo-UK Global Business Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 at the House of Commons in London, UK recently. This ceremony was organized with an aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, Leaders from the Real Estate, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Textile, Social Work etc. The main motive of the event was to promote start-ups & MSMEs in India.

WBR Corp Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards is a platform to recognize varied organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc.

The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. The winners of the event were decided on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of the last six months.

“Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellent performance by new entrepreneurs and expansion of existing businesses,” said Mr. Virender Sharma, MP on the occasion, who was the host of the gala dinner organized at the House of Commons. MP Ms. Valerie Vaz, Ms. Marta Kozlowska, Head of International, of London Chamber of Commerce and Institute and Mr. Steven McCabe, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University were the other prominent guests at the event.

Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards 2023 were conferred to:

