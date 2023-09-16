TECNO Launches Self-Developed Dynamic Port on CAMON 20 Series

The Dynamic Port function allows users to intuitively view important information regarding background tasks without switching screens, resulting in a more fluid user experience. The Dynamic Port supports three key usage functions: Call status; charging status; and facial recognition status.

TECNO today announced that its self-developed, self-designed Dynamic Port function will be launched globally on the latest generation CAMON 20 smartphone series in September, bringing outstanding new functionality to the “Steady Night Portrait Master” device. The Dynamic Port envelopes the front screen camera cut-out to create a convenient display bar that delivers key information in an intuitive manner.

The Dynamic Port will be updated to support a range of apps to deliver notifications and status updates in future.

Efficient and Colorful Visual Design

In order to create a complete visual experience, TECNO has devoted great attention and efforts to the design of the Dynamic Port function. Ensuring the design complements TECNO’s modern stylish design language, the port display adopts a blue, green, and white color scheme.

Besides the color scheme, the Dynamic Port also introduces a range of effects and animations to the UI to create more intuitive and effective communication of information.

The development of the new Dynamic Port powerfully underlines TECNO’s commitment to the relentless pursuit of innovative technologies and stylish design. By constantly reimagining and reworking the way users interact with their smartphones, the brand continues to push the boundaries of technological empowerment with intelligent and imaginative designs that improve the user experience.

The Dynamic Port will first be launched through an OTA update on the latest CAMON 20 Premier 5G on 15th September 2023. Following this, the upgrade will be extended in succession to include Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 on 7th October 2023.