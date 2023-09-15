Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Impetus Technologies Celebrates 4-Time Consecutive Win as 100 Best Companies for Women in India by Avtar and Seramount

By dssenthil Sep 15, 2023
Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cloud, and data engineering organization, has been recognized as ‘One of the 2023 100 Best Companies for Women in India’ by Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India. This is the 4th consecutive year winning this award.

Impetus has consistently received recognition for its exemplary efforts in promoting gender inclusion and implementing impactful gender diversity initiatives. This award serves as a testament to the organization’s dedication to fostering gender inclusion. Its people-centric practices distinguish it among the leading workplaces in the country. As one of the recognized Best Companies for Women in India, Impetus remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing diversity initiatives that contribute to inclusive growth.

Upon receiving this accolade, Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, expressed, “This is a tremendous honor for our entire team. Earning a place among the top 100 in the face of intense competition speaks volumes about the dedication of our employees. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the collective strength of our female workforce, whose contributions consistently propel our organization to greater heights.”

The “Avtar and Seramount 100 Best Companies for Women in India” is an esteemed recognition program that highlights and celebrates the organizations in India that excel in creating inclusive and supportive workplaces for women. These companies are acknowledged for their commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, as well as their efforts in promoting women’s career advancement and development within their ranks.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

TRT World Forum 2023 Takes the Pulse of World Agenda

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023
Uncategorized

Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for HYQVIA® as Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023
Uncategorized

HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

TRT World Forum 2023 Takes the Pulse of World Agenda

Uncategorized

Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for HYQVIA® as Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Uncategorized

HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

Uncategorized

SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III Coming Soon; Invest on Bajaj Markets

%d