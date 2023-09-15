CSRBOX Foundation Joins Hands with the Government of Punjab to Power a Future in Tech Through Emerging Technology Initiatives

Over 1,00,000 school students to be equipped with digital and technological skills with the help of 150 AI & Tech clubs over the next three years.CSRBOX Foundation is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the government of Punjab for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the 13th of September 2023 in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab, Sh. Bhagwant Mann and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal, in Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, Punjab.On the occasion Education Minister Sh. Harjot Singh Bains, Chief Secretary Sh. Anurag Verma, Secretary Education Sh. KK Yadav, Special Secretary School Education Sh. Charchil Kumar and others were also present.

The collaboration aims to catalyze CSR projects in Punjab to create a sustainable and scalable impact in the field of education by introducing emerging technology domains into the school education system.



The Department of School Education in Punjab will collaborate with CSRBOX Foundation to plan and execute emerging technology initiatives like IBM SkillsBuild Hackathon, AI lab and Tech clubs and other associated initiatives. They will also assist in implementing strategies for maximizing impact and identifying suitable schools and districts for participation. Additionally, the department will support the logistical aspects of intra-school hackathons, masterclasses, and other events, granting access to school facilities for program activities.



The program aims to equip 1,00,000 school students with digital skills over three years, train 25,000 teachers in digital skills, establish two AI labs in Punjab, organize state-level hackathons, guide 150 AI & Tech clubs, while supporting the Department of School Education, set up a Program Management Unit for smooth delivery of the program on the ground. In longer run, the collaboration will also complement the Government’s School of Eminence Initiative by providing foundational knowledge of AI and emerging technologies to students in government schools of Punjab.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance the quality of education in Punjab and empower students with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age. CSRBOX Foundation is committed to working closely with the Government of Punjab and its partners to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative.