Call for Applications: Grid India Power Systems Award 2024

Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India), a Government of India Enterprise, formerly Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), in association with Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organization at IIT Delhi has launched the 12th edition of the Grid-India Power Systems award (GIPSA) – 2024. The program was earlier known as the POSOCO Power Systems Award (PPSA). This is a part of the CSR initiatives of Grid-India, through which it encourages research and innovation in power systems and strengthening of industry-academia collaboration. Grid-India wholly funds this award, and FITT is the implementing partner at the national level. The application call is open from September 11th to October 10th, 2023.Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporateat IIT Delhi and MD FITT said“Grid-India Power Systems Awards recognize excellence in research and innovation in power systems. The platform motivates young minds to take up challenging research and come up with exceptional quality results. We hope to see increased participation from graduating Masters and Doctoral students in the broad area of electric power systems.”

Mr. S. R. Narasimhan, CMD Grid-India remarked that “The GIPSA Awards offer a unique platform to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in the power systems domain, encouraging young scientists, and thought leaders to push the envelope of knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the world’s evolving energy needs. Our support of the GIPSA Awards underscores our unwavering support for research and development in the electricity sector. By nurturing talent and innovation, we hope to contribute to a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for all. These awards not only celebrate past successes but also inspire future generations to forge new paths in power systems research.”

GIPSA seeks to recognize research accomplishments in power systems and related fields in both Doctoral/Master categories in all the technical institutions offering post-graduation in power systems in India. Fifteen awardees in the GIPSA-Doctoral category will be awarded a cash prize Rs.1,00,000/- for each short-listed project along with certificates. Similarly, fifteen awardees under GIPSA-Master category will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 40,000/- for each shortlisted project along with certificates. Details on eligibility and submission are available at: www.gipsafitt.com.