WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Healthcare Payer Operational Transformation

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Healthcare Payer Operational Transformation in the overall market segment.
WNS was named a ‘Leader’ for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to clients and meet their future requirements by digitally transforming payer processes and operations across functional areas including member services, claims administration, and provider network management.
According to NelsonHall, WNS’ strengths include its comprehensive suite of Healthcare Payer capabilities delivered through its technology-led and analytics-infused platforms for care management, provider life cycle management, and omnichannel customer service. The report also highlights WNS’ focus on delivering “value-based care” through its ongoing investments in domain, technology, and analytics designed to improve utilization management, reduce costs, and improve quality of care for patients.
“Accelerating operational transformation, driving payment integrity, and delivering value-based care are all current priorities for Healthcare payers. With almost two decades of deep domain expertise in the payer space, WNS is at the forefront of this shift co-creating digitally-led solutions supported by advanced analytics to help our payer clients meet their strategic business objectives,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
“For example, WNS’ clinical expertise combined with its proprietary digital and analytics solutions means the company is well-placed to assist healthcare payers in reducing their healthcare costs as well as streamlining their administrative efficiency,” said John Willmott, NelsonHall CEO.
In the healthcare payer sector, WNS serves five of the top 10 largest Health Insurance companies in the US, as ranked by annual premiums. With nearly two decades of experience, and a team of 6,000+ healthcare associates, WNS offers a wide range of BPS and advisory services and solutions, including data conversion, member services, enrollment and eligibility, claims administration, provider services and network management, care management, and compliance.
WNS was named a ‘Leader’ for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to clients and meet their future requirements by digitally transforming payer processes and operations across functional areas including member services, claims administration, and provider network management.
According to NelsonHall, WNS’ strengths include its comprehensive suite of Healthcare Payer capabilities delivered through its technology-led and analytics-infused platforms for care management, provider life cycle management, and omnichannel customer service. The report also highlights WNS’ focus on delivering “value-based care” through its ongoing investments in domain, technology, and analytics designed to improve utilization management, reduce costs, and improve quality of care for patients.
“Accelerating operational transformation, driving payment integrity, and delivering value-based care are all current priorities for Healthcare payers. With almost two decades of deep domain expertise in the payer space, WNS is at the forefront of this shift co-creating digitally-led solutions supported by advanced analytics to help our payer clients meet their strategic business objectives,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
“For example, WNS’ clinical expertise combined with its proprietary digital and analytics solutions means the company is well-placed to assist healthcare payers in reducing their healthcare costs as well as streamlining their administrative efficiency,” said John Willmott, NelsonHall CEO.
In the healthcare payer sector, WNS serves five of the top 10 largest Health Insurance companies in the US, as ranked by annual premiums. With nearly two decades of experience, and a team of 6,000+ healthcare associates, WNS offers a wide range of BPS and advisory services and solutions, including data conversion, member services, enrollment and eligibility, claims administration, provider services and network management, care management, and compliance.