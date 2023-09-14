VertiGIS presents: VertiGIS Networks

VertiGIS, a leading global provider of spatial asset management solutions is pleased to announce the global launch of its VertiGIS Networks product line following its North American debut in May. Using purpose-built VertiGIS Networks solutions, utilities can visualize, edit and integrate their network data using modern web applications.

A fully web-based solution enables comprehensive management of all network infrastructure.

Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, launched the ArcGIS Utility Network in 2018. VertiGIS Networks is a state-of-the-art product line — built from the ground up — that allows utilities to visualize, trace, analyze, and edit their ArcGIS Utility Network data in both web browsers and native apps with online and offline workflows.

VertiGIS Networks can leverage the scalability and flexibility of cloud infrastructure to provide organizations with seamless integration, efficient resource utilization and increased resilience. In particular, VertiGIS Networks can automate data exchange and synchronization between GIS and SAP or other enterprise systems. This avoids duplicate data entry in different systems while ensuring high quality and integrity in the respective databases.

“VertiGIS Networks allows us to provide companies with a comprehensive solution for the entire lifecycle of their assets from design, construction and commissioning to maintenance, repair and renewal across all lines of business,″ says Drew Millen, CTO at VertiGIS. “By offering these solutions in the cloud, we are lowering the barrier to entry so that utilities can take advantage of the power provided by Esri’s ArcGIS Utility Network without the hardware infrastructure investment.”

The VertiGIS Networks product line includes VertiGIS Network Explorer, VertiGIS Network Simulator, VertiGIS Network Editor, VertiGIS Network Locator, VertiGIS Outage Manager, and VertiGIS Network Maintenance. VertiGIS data models based on the ArcGIS Utility Network can be easily customized to accommodate internal business requirements while adhering to established standards. These models ensure consistency for all lines of business and form a solid foundation for the digital twin of network infrastructure.

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on the development of software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology. Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users around the world, VertiGIS’ product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri’s ArcGIS®. For more information visit vertigis.com.

