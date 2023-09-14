Uniphore Ups the Ante for Customer-Centered Innovation with New AI Solutions for the Global Enterprise

Uniphore, one of the world’s largest AI-native, enterprise SaaS companies, today announced U-Capture, the only enterprise AI solution that can capture both structured and unstructured data with full data sovereignty, enabling automation, analytics and action from connected applications across a platform. This latest addition adds to its established portfolio of generative AI, emotion AI, knowledge AI and workforce automation solutions as part of the Uniphore X-Platform.

A result of its acquisition of Red Box early in 2023, the new solution, U-Capture, showcases the momentum behind the company’s comprehensive customer-centered innovation strategy that blends homegrown innovation with acquired technologies. All of these innovations are integrated into Uniphore’s X Platform, an enterprise-class AI platform designed to better understand and act on customer and employee conversations across the enterprise.

“Enterprise leaders are in the race to plan for and implement strategic AI initiatives that will transform their business,” said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore “Now more than ever, staying ahead of the game requires an aggressive approach to innovation focused on bringing value to customers as quickly as possible. Uniphore blends our own internal innovations with those acquired through our strong M&A strategy to deliver solutions across our X Platform that transform both customer and employee experiences.”

Key to customer and employee experience is data. With U-Capture, customers can seamlessly access all data from past and even live conversations and then leverage AI to extract intelligence and then deliver better experiences. Access to this data means improved insights for customers and the strongest possible AI-driven outcomes for the business.

With U-Capture on the X Platform, enterprises now have access to their AI-ready data in real-time and post-call to support their business and compliance needs, for automation and analysis of every conversation, and with complete data sovereignty and security.

Additional features and benefits of U-Capture include:

