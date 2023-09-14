Registration is Now Open for the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Event at UNGA78, Marking Four-Year Anniversary Milestone

In alignment with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator (WEA) is proud to announce a pivotal event spotlighting the pressing gap in financing for women-led businesses. This initiative is a collaborative effort with WEA-participating UN agencies, Mary Kay Global, Yildiz Holding, and the Women Entrepreneurs Act initiative (WE Act) of the Women20 (W20) countries.

“Inclusive Capital: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs on a Global Scale”

Conference Room 2, United Nations Headquarters, NYC

Thursday 21 September 2023. Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

The event aims to foster dialogue among stakeholders in the women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. Discussions will revolve around the financial challenges women entrepreneurs face, the significance of inclusive investing, and the need for institutional and corporate entities to adopt a gender-inclusive perspective in their decision-making processes.

“Through the inception of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator, Mary Kay has helped carve a new path of intervention for the private sector,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Mary Kay Inc. “WEA is a groundbreaking partnership vehicle where the United Nations, public and private sectors, civil society organizations, and policy experts work together to transform the world WITH and FOR women entrepreneurs.”

The evening will commence with welcoming remarks from the executive leadership of UN Women followed by an introduction from Fulya Fraser, Chief Growth Officer at Pladis – part of the Yildiz Holding family of companies.

Two panel sessions will delve deep into the topics at hand:

The event’s keynote will be delivered by Shazi Visram, Founder and CEO of Happy Family brands.

Registration is open until Sunday 17 September 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET for in-person attendance at the UN Headquarters, NYC. For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live on the United Nations Web TV website.

About the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator

The Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator (WEA) is a multi-stakeholder partnership on women’s entrepreneurship established during UNGA 74. It convenes six UN agencies, International Labour Organization (ILO), International Trade Centre (ITC), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), UN Women and Mary Kay Inc. to empower 5 million women entrepreneurs by 2030.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to maximize the development impact of women entrepreneurship in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by creating an enabling eco-system for women entrepreneurs around the world. The Accelerator exemplifies the transformational power of a multi-partnership of unique magnitude to harness the potential of women entrepreneurs.

