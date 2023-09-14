Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, unveils the next installment of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together series today, spotlighting the need for environmental sensors. Mouser examines the technology and applications behind environmental sensors and how they are used in creating indoor air quality monitoring solutions through a technical content stream of articles, blogs, videos, and the latest podcast episode of The Tech Between Us.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913357004/en/

Mouser Electronics Highlights the Technologies and Applications for Environmental Sensors in the Latest Empowering Innovation Together. (Photo: Business Wire)

Environmental sensors have become more popular among employers looking to improve air quality inside the workplace, bolstered at least in part by the pandemic and the demand for clean indoor air, and the sensors to track potential hazards By monitoring pollutants, particulates, and hazardous gasses in real time, employers can more easily address potential threats to employee health and productivity. Poor indoor air quality has been linked to a variety of short-term ailments, such as headaches, fatigue and difficulty concentrating. With no federal standards regarding indoor air quality, employers are taking responsibility for monitoring their environments and providing clean air to employees. Mouser explores how environmental sensors offer an efficient way of doing so, allowing accurate readings that can be easily monitored over time to provide the data companies need.

“Environmental sensors can play an important role in keeping the air we breathe in our workplace clean. That’s why Mouser is excited to share this informative EIT installment centered around this topic,” says Raymond Yin, Technical Content Director at Mouser Electronics. “Through this initiative, we aim to empower engineers with the knowledge they need to find solutions for improving indoor air quality.”

This series includes the latest installment of The Tech Between Us podcast, hosted by Yin. He is joined by Ronan Cooney, Head of Product at Ambisense, to discuss the current landscape of indoor air quality compared to outdoor air quality. They also review the major contributors to poor air quality, regulations, and design considerations for air quality measurement devices. Additionally, the episode maps out Mouser’s environmental sensor selections and the considerations needed when designing for specific applications.

Mouser’s variety of articles, infographics and videos offer an in-depth overview of environmental sensors, the risks associated with poor indoor air quality, the exploration of sensor selection for improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and choosing the right volatile organic compound (VOC) sensors. This EIT installment is sponsored by Mouser’s valued partners Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Honeywell, Renesas, Sensirion, and Bosch.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913357004/en/