KTree Transforms Leading Airlines Company with OdooERP Implementation

Spearheading innovation in aviation solutions, KTree has collaborated with a prominent airline company from Maldives to implement the OdooERP system. This strategic move is designed to revolutionize the airline’s maintenance and inventory operations, marking a significant stride in enterprise resource planning.

In the dynamic realm of aviation, the airline company was on a quest for a robust solution to overhaul its maintenance request and tools issuance mechanisms. The vision crystallized around an integrated system powered by OdooERP, melding Active Directory synchronization, user-friendly maintenance request workflows, meticulous tool tracking, tailored user notifications, and detailed product import functionalities.



Diving into the KTree Implementation

Inventory – Product & Stock Import: KTree facilitated a seamless connection to the client’s FTP server, allowing OdooERP to fetch and update product files daily. This initiative guarantees precision in inventory tracking and management.



Active Directory Integration: The integration of OdooERP with the client’s Active Directory (AD) showcases KTree’s dedication to creating a unified and secure login experience. Now, users can effortlessly access the system using their AD credentials.



Maintenance Request Form (MIR) Workflow: KTree’s implementation of the OdooERP MIR workflow is nothing short of transformative. From inception to completion, each maintenance request is tracked meticulously, with QR-coded MIR forms ensuring efficiency. Real-time notifications and detailed reports keep stakeholders informed every step of the way. Furthermore, the innovative silentless printing feature obviates the need for manual intervention in printing the MIR forms.



Tools Issue Process: KTree’s implementation of the Tools Issue module in OdooERP guarantees thorough documentation of tool issuance and returns, fostering accountability and transparency.



Conclusion and The Road Ahead

Under KTree’s expert guidance, the OdooERP implementation stands as a testament to what advanced ERP solutions can achieve. By introducing OdooERP to its arsenal, the airline company now enjoys optimized operations, streamlined processes, and a promising trajectory of continued productivity enhancements.