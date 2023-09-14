Birla Estates Strengthens Foothold in Bengaluru with the Launch of Birla Trimaya Phase 1

Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group, has successfully launched Phase 1 of Birla Trimaya, Devanahalli. This initial phase has quickly gained the interest of homebuyers and investors. The project is expected to have a revenue potential of approximately INR 3000 Cr for the entire project, signifying its strong appeal to the target audience.

Birla Trimaya is thoughtfully designed to cater to diverse needs and includes a range of 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments and luxurious duplexes across 8 towers. Strategically located near the upcoming BIAL IT Investment Region, this project will attract a diverse range of individuals including high-net-worth and non-resident investors.

Mr. K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, “After the success of Birla Alokya and Birla Tisya crossing a booking value of approx. INR 1,000 crore in the Bengaluru market, we are delighted to launch our third project in the rapidly developing city. With the launch of Birla Trimaya phase 1, we estimate our potential booking value at approx. INR 500 cr. North Bengaluru has become one of the fastest-growing business hubs with several R&D, aerospace, automobiles and pharmaceutical establishments setting up operations in the area. Consequently, this has created a significant influx of skilled professionals, drawn by high-value career opportunities, who aspire to a lifestyle of opulence.”

Mr. M R Seetharam, designated partner of M S Ramaiah Realty LLP, said, “Our joint venture with Birla Estates exemplifies our dedication to providing residences that enhance the quality of living. By partnering with them we are well-positioned to extend our reach within the high-end residential real estate sector and explore new growth avenues in this sector.”

Central to the ‘LifeDesigned’ philosophy is curating a nature-inspired living and a journey that unfolds from the energetic hills to the vibrant social park and culminates in the serene bay district. The master plan ingeniously employs multiple community clubs as focal points, encapsulating the essence of luxury and premium living. Birla Trimaya offers not just homes, but an elevated lifestyle set amidst acres of lush green spaces.