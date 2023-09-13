Press Release India

Ryan Named to India’s Best Workplaces™ for Millennials 2023 List by Great Place To Work®

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognized as one of the top 50 companies on India’s Best Workplaces™ for Millennials list by Great Place To Work®. This is the first time the Firm has been featured as part of this esteemed list.

 

Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place To Work identified 50 organizations that qualify as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Millennials. These companies excel in people practices they have designed for their employees as well as acting on feedback to create a culture of trust.

 

“We’ve all heard the quote ‘teamwork makes the dream work,’ and this is the secret behind the Ryan India team achieving this remarkable milestone,” said Ryan Vice President of India Operations Services, Rodney D’Souza. “Nearly half of our workforce in India identifies as millennials, and their dedication has truly set the standard. Ryan is proud to offer a positive multigenerational workplace where all team members can achieve work-life success.”

 

Ryan’s team in India has set a high standard for workplace culture, having also been named this year to India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces™ and Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services by Great Place To Work. One of the many benefits that contributes to Ryan’s award-winning workplace culture includes the Firm’s industry-leading work environment, myRyan, which measures work performance based on results achieved rather than hours worked. It offers Ryan team members the flexibility to work in an environment that best promotes their efficiency and effectiveness, so they can achieve work-life success.

 

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

 

 

