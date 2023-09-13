Registration Now Open for NPE2024: The Plastics Show

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced today that NPE2024: The Plastics Show registrations are now open through May 2024. NPE2024 will be the most impactful trade show of the year for all plastics industry sectors in the U.S. and globally, with more than 55,000 attendees expected.

Every three years, NPE offers the plastics industry a global platform to highlight innovation across a show floor with more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS, highlighted that NPE2024 will return bigger and better than ever, “We look forward to welcoming our industry back to NPE2024: The Plastics Show next May. The plastic industry serves a critical and sustainable role in modern life; this show will be a testament to that.”

“With sustainability at the center of everything produced at the show, attendees will witness new technologies and significant education opportunities to push us toward a more circular economy and help our industry continue to grow,” said Seaholm.

NPE2024 returns, with the theme Made for You, where attendees are front and center of all experiences happening at the show. The event, held May 6-10, 2024, will offer opportunities for everyone in the industry, even those just starting their career. Some notable experiences at NPE2024 include:

Six technology zones with 2,000+ exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services

More than 100 speaker presentations on trending topics that foster innovation, drive circularity and exemplify collaboration

The brand-new NPE Circularity Hub where attendees will experience the plastics circular economy, from raw materials to go-to market consumer products

Influential women in the plastics industry will share their success stories with those attending the Women in Plastics Breakfast

More than 355 first-time exhibitors bringing to NPE2024 new products and perspectives

The inaugural NPE Opening Night Party featuring the band Pop Rocks, games, food and drinks

NPE2024 attendees will gain exclusive access to the entire plastics supply chain, including machinery and equipment, raw materials, recycling and sustainability, automation and robotics, 3D and 4D printing, inspection, design, and more. NPE exhibitors service vital markets such as automotive, consumer products, recycling, packaging, medical, and building and construction.

Important dates to remember if planning on attending NPE2024:

Attendee registration for NPE2024 opens on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Registration for the hotel room block also begins on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

NPE2024 event dates are May 6-10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Tickets for NPE2024 range from $100 – $600; prices vary depending on early bird, advanced and on-site sales. Add-ons to the NPE Opening Night Party, Women in Plastics Breakfast, Seminarios Latinoamericanos, and 3D Printing for Plastic Processors are also available on a first-come, first-served basis, inquire for details.

“NPE2024 is at the forefront of the plastics future. If you want to further your career, grow your company or keep up with new trends and solutions, NPE2024 is where you need to be in May 2024. We encourage you to register today and start planning and customizing your experience as we continue to reveal all the exciting things happening at the event,” concluded Steve London, NPE2024 Committee Chair.

For more information about NPE2024: The Plastics Show and to register, visit: NPE.org.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the seventh largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911029303/en/