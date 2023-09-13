moto g54 5G: India’s Most Powerful 5G Smartphone with 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7020, and 6000mAh Battery Available from 13th September

The moto g54 5G will go on sale today, 13th September 12 PM onwards starting at Rs.14,499 for its base variant of in-built 8GB + 128G and Rs. 17,499 for India’s first in-built 12GB + 256 variant on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

Consumers can avail Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank credit cards or an additional Rs. 1,500 off exchanging old device on Flipkart. Additional benefits worth Rs. 5,000 from Reliance Jio.

The moto g54 5G is India’s 1st phone with an in-built 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage This is also the first smartphone in India with the segment’s most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor.

The device from India’s most powerful 5G smartphone brand also boasts superfast 5G performance with support for 14 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation, and support for VoNR ensuring the most advanced 5G coverage and speeds.

The moto g54 5G is equipped with the segment’s first 50MP Shake free camera with OIS technology and also features a segment’s leading massive 6000 mAH battery.



Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, revolutionized the 5G smartphone market with the launch of moto g54 5G – India’s most powerful 5G smartphone in its segment. This game changing 5G smartphone is available for sale starting today, 13th September 12 pm onwards on Flipkart, Motorola India Website, and at leading retail stores across India.



The moto g54 5G comes with massive built-in 12GB RAM + 256GB 5G Storage and the segment’s most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, launched for the first time in India. This incredible processor delivers ultra-fast performance not just for gaming and multi-tasking but also comes with enhanced camera ISPs and AI capabilities for a superior camera performance, and a 6nm architecture for efficient battery optimization. Coupled with the support of 14 5G bands with 3 Carrier Aggregation, and VoNR support along with the powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 processor– the moto g54 5G delivers the best 5G performance in its segment.



This device allows uninterrupted usage owing to its segment’s leading massive 6000 mAH battery with power for days even on mid to heavy usage. It also fuels up quickly with the superfast speed of TurboPower™ 33W charger, keeping the moto g54 5G going for hours on minutes of charge.



The moto g54 5G also comes equipped with an advanced 50 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, ensuring completely shake-free videos and pictures. This feature makes every picture and video sharper, brighter, and free from blur. Additionally, it has Quad Pixel technology which captures incredible low-light pictures in any condition. The secondary 8MP autofocus camera comes with an 118° ultra wide-angle lens along with support for Macro Vision and depth sensor for capturing Instagram worthy moments up-close and professional looking portraits. This incredible camera system also comes with various advanced software features, such as slow motion, hyper-lapse, auto smile capture, shot optimization, and much more. On the front, the device features a 16 MP selfie camera.



The moto g54 5G also offers incredible entertainment thanks to its 6.5” FHD+ display with adaptive refresh rate from 30 to 120Hz, bringing users’ favorite games to life with smooth, and fluid views. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by two large stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® and Moto Spatial Sound, that output high-quality audio with improved bass, clean vocals, and enhanced spatial sense even at higher volumes. The moto g54 5G also has extremely narrow bezels, making it virtually borderless.



The moto g54 5G looks sleek and feels premium, as a result of its stylish 3D Acrylic Glass (PMMA) finish that feels great to hold and flaunt. Not only does the device look premium and classy, but is also light, weighing just 192gms considering that it hosts a massive 6,000mAh battery. The g54 5G is also water-repellant with an IP52 rating, keeping it safe from spills and splashes.



Following the tradition, the moto g54 5G comes with a near-stock Android 13 experience and also comes with various stand-out experiences, like ThinkShield for Mobile which offers business grade security along with Moto Secure, which hosts all your phone’s vital security and privacy features. The Family Space application is designed to establish a secure area on the phone dedicated to children’s learning and play. Plus, Through My UX, users can personalize the smartphone to achieve a unique and distinct appearance. Noteworthy features also encompass the timeless Moto Gestures, including Quick Capture, Fast Torch, Swipe to Split, and Gametime.

Availability:



moto g54 5G will be available in three incredible colours: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue, featuring a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. It comes with built-in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both variants support storage expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card.



moto g54 will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores today 13th September, 12 PM onwards.



Pricing & Offers

12GB + 256GB Variant: Launch Price: Rs. 18,999

Effective Price: Rs. 17,499 including bank OR exchange offers



8GB + 128GB Variant: Launch Price: Rs. 15,999

Effective Price: Rs. 14,499 including bank OR exchange offers



Affordability Offers:



Flat Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards

OR

Rs. 1500 additional value on Exchange of an old device on Flipkart



Effective Price with Offers:

Rs. 17,499 (12GB + 256GB Variant)

Rs. 14,499 (8GB + 128GB Variant)



To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g54-comingsoon-iu833d-ije93l-store

https://www.flipkart.com/g54-5g/p/itmc5db12ebf3198?pid=MOBGQFX88DJDTHYG



Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

– Cashback worth Rs. 2000

– Partner coupons worth Rs. 3000



To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g54-offer-2023

*T&C Apply