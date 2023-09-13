HSBC Mutual Fund Rolls out SIP Hai Fayde Wali Aadat, a Digital Campaign to Educate Millennial Investors

HSBC Mutual Fund has unveiled SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat, a digital, investor education campaign, that highlights the transformative power of SIPs in achieving long-term financial goals. A first of its kind campaign, it is aimed at educating and empowering the millennial investors in India, between 27 and 35 years of age.

India’s mutual fund industry has witnessed a remarkable influx of new investors, a substantial chunk of them being millennials. Industry reports indicate that a staggering 54% of new investors (approximately 85 lakhs) who started investing in mutual funds during FY19-23 were millennials (as per the May 2023, CAMS report). The SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat campaign is targeted at this cohort and addresses their aspirations and financial goals with a quirky tone that resonates and connects with the millennials, gently nudging them to use SIPs to build a corpus for the future.



SIPs offer millennials a chance to invest consistently, even with varying income levels. The campaign video emphasizes the power of compounding and the importance of disciplined investing. It encourages millennials to start their investment journey early, aligning with their diverse financial goals. The campaign masterfully uses real life situations to emphasize the fact that taking small steps now transforms and accumulates into significant milestones. SIPs set the stage for financial abundance in the long run. It is only patient, consistent efforts that will propel your dreams toward fruition, one disciplined step at a time. The SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat is about empowering millennials with financial knowledge. By fostering a disciplined approach to investing and encouraging millennials to adopt SIP as a valuable financial habit, this campaign seeks to create a generation of informed and confident investors. A series of three short films, with each film tapping into the aspirations and unique spending habits of millennials through their real-life situations, the SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat campaign brings out the importance of financial prudence through an SIP. The first film in the series goes live today, followed by the others going live over the next 2 weeks. The entire campaign is conceptualized and executed by BornHi Digital.

You can watch the digital film here https://youtu.be/5P7qo8_y46I

Film conceptualised by BornHi Digital.

HSBC Mutual Fund will be leveraging all digital media platforms for the SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat campaign. In the next two months, the company will be extensively engaging with millennial customers via display, banner ads, search marketing, social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, X (earlier Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube. In addition, HSBC Mutual Fund is creating the SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat Anthem with a signature dance step, to further engage and connect with the millennials.

Commenting on the launch, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Asset Management Company (India) Pvt. Ltd, said, “SIP hai #FaydeWaliAadat celebrates SIP as a habit, mirroring the benefits of positive routines, fostering a generation of informed and confident millennial investors. Through this initiative, we aim to convey two key messages. First, SIP is more than just an investment; it is a systematic habit that empowers millennials to invest regularly for both immediate and long-term goals. Second, we are emphasizing the ease of investing and the power of compounding that SIPs offer.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice President at BornHi Digital, said, “As we collaborate with HSBC Mutual Fund on this game-changing initiative, we believe it will not only elevate the brand’s positioning but also reshape the narrative around financial responsibility and investing. BornHi Digital, with its vast BFSI experience, is thrilled to have come up with this transformative journey, where innovation, creativity, and financial wisdom converge to empower a new generation of investors to take charge of their financial destiny.”

Investors can visit www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in/en/siphaifaydewaliaadat to access all educational resources and know more about SIPs, and also participate in exciting contests and events.



