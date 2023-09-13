Press Release India

Ceipal Integrates LinkedIn's Recruiter System Connect to Help Recruiters Hire Faster

Business Wire IndiaCeipal, ​​the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, has integrated LinkedIn’s Recruiter System Connect into its applicant tracking system (ATS) to help users hire qualified candidates faster. The LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect integration gives Ceipal users the ability to conserve time and streamline the recruiting workflow by integrating consistent, real-time data from LinkedIn Recruiter into the Ceipal ATS. 
 
Analysis has found that the Recruiter System Connect integration saves recruiters on average three-plus hours per week. As a result, the Recruiter System Connect integration enables Ceipal users to boost their productivity and efficiency by viewing up-to-date candidate records, enhancing collaboration and the overall candidate experience, and seeing more applicant insights directly in LinkedIn Recruiter. 
 
“We continue to deepen and expand our longstanding partnership with LinkedIn to provide our users with another advantageous integration that will help them uplevel their recruiting strategies,” said Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. “Our users will find that LinkedIn’s Recruiter System Connect integration will enable them to quickly identify and engage with top talent, develop strong relationships with them, and place them in unique and exciting opportunities.” 
 
With the Recruiter System Connect integration, Ceipal users can make better, more informed decisions by receiving access to more candidate insights to validate skills and experience. They can also better collaborate with increased team visibility into candidate history and notes to minimize duplicate outreach and personalize the recruiting process.  
 
“Partnering with Ceipal helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience,” says Larry Nelson, Sr Director, Business Development at LinkedIn. “We will continue to work closely with Ceipal to provide solutions that deliver even more value for both customers and members.”
 
Ceipal also integrates with LinkedIn’s Apply Connect, which helps streamline the job posting and application process. Ceipal users can engage with and screen applicants via LinkedIn without leaving their ATS. Applicants can use their LinkedIn profile to apply for any job posted by a Ceipal customer using Apply Connect. 
 
For more information on Ceipal’s integrations with LinkedIn, please visit https://business.linkedin.com/talent-solutions/linkedin-ats-integrations/ceipal

