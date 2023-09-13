Press Release India

BPCL Partners with UptimeAI to Drive Operational Excellence and Sustainability with AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

Business Wire IndiaBharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (“BPCL”), a ‘Maharatna’, a Fortune Global 500 Company, is taking an important step towards operational excellence and sustainability through its partnership with UptimeAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution provider for plant maintenance and operations. BPCL has implemented UptimeAI’s advanced AI-based plant monitoring solution, ‘AI Expert’, to optimize operational efficiency, enhance reliability, and promote sustainable practices within its operations.
 
UptimeAI, the winner of BPCL’s Startup Grand Slam Season 1 under the Project Ankur initiative that fosters a nurturing ecosystem for startups, is deploying ‘AI Expert’ at BPCL’s Kochi refinery. This facility, with a capacity of 15.5 MMTPA, assists in meeting the energy needs of various enterprises. The solution seamlessly integrates with BPCL’s existing operational technology tools, enabling continuous analysis of sensor data across the unit and the enterprise.
 
‘AI Expert’, powered by UptimeAI’s patented system models and self-learning workflows, empowers BPCL to enhance plant reliability, reduce energy consumption, streamline maintenance activities, and monitor overall process performance. With its innovative failure mode library, the solution identifies and diagnoses potential issues such as equipment malfunctions and excess energy consumption. This capability provides actionable recommendations for timely resolution and future prevention.
 
“Deploying UptimeAI’s solution has enabled us to bridge the gap between people and processes across departments, unlocking valuable insights from our vast pool of data.” said Shri Sameet Pai, General Manager (Corporate Strategy), BPCL. “We believe, the ‘AI Expert’ solution has proven instrumental in providing us with recommendations to optimize our plant operations and drive continuous improvement.”
 
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on their journey towards operational excellence and sustainability.” said Jagadish Gattu, CEO of UptimeAI. “Deploying UptimeAI’s ‘AI Expert’ at BPCL’s Kochi refinery signifies a significant step forward in leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance plant reliability and performance.” 

