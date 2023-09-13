Angel One’s Strategic Revamp: Nishant Jain Takes Helm as Chief Business Officer for Assisted Channel

The business from Angel One’s assisted channel will be housed under Angel Securities Limited

The company’s direct channel will be housed under Angel Crest Limited

In pursuit of solidifying its role as a dominant force in the constantly evolving Fintech sector, Angel One Ltd. (formerly Angel Broking Ltd.) has undertaken a business restructuring initiative. As part of this reorganization, the company’s business from assisted channel will be consolidated under Angel Securities Limited, while that from the direct channel will be housed under Angel Crest Limited. Angel One has enriched its leadership team with the onboarding of Nishant Jain as the Chief Business Officer overseeing the assisted channels.



Nishant will lead efforts to form synergistic partnerships with key stakeholders, concurrently elevating business performance through strategic expansion of the assisted channel. Nishant, an alumnus of IIM-B with a remarkable two-decade career, boasts an impressive track record of driving growth of Indian startups such as BharatPe and Zomato. Additionally, he has occupied senior leadership positions at the multinational FMCG giant, Coca-Cola.



Nishant’s appointment will enable the company to establish increased focus and foster growth of this vertical. Over the course of time, Angel One Group has grown into a diversified fintech business, consisting of multiple offerings across equity, commodity and currency derivative broking, margin trading facility, depository services, distribution of mutual funds, bonds and insurance products, along with research analyst and investment advisory services. Angel One Limited recently received the in-principle approval from SEBI to act as a sponsor and set up a mutual fund.



Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Ltd., said, “The Fintech industry is characterized by its dynamic and rapid evolution. To successfully pursue our goal of impacting a billion lives, we must stay ahead of the curve. Nishant brings extensive knowledge and expertise to his field, which will undoubtedly enhance our growth opportunities. Moreover, restructuring will allow the group to be future ready. There will be better synergies, leading to significant scalability, focused strategies, better coordination and cohesiveness resulting in operational efficiencies.”

Mr. Nishant Jain, Chief Business Officer for Affiliate Channels, Angel One Ltd., said, “I am inspired by Angel One’s extraordinary growth trajectory. The company’s technological prowess is not only extending its influence, but also ensuring sustained profitability, a true testament to its outstanding leadership. As we venture into this exciting phase, my mission is to further stimulate growth in the assisted channel, as we foster innovative strategies and partnerships. The seamless transformation into a cutting-edge player in this new era underscores Angel One’s forward-thinking approach. As I prepare to embark on this journey, I am committed towards making significant contribution to this pioneering organization.”

Nishant will forge collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders including Authorised Persons, financial intermediaries and other service providers. He will focus on expanding Angel One’s market reach and optimizing business performance by strategically developing and cultivating the assisted channels.