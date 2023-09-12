Small Businesses Eye Global Expansion as Key to Growth, Visa Study Finds

Visa (NYSE: V) today revealed findings from the seventh edition of its Global Back to Business Study, which found that a majority of surveyed small and micro businesses (SMBs) plan to prioritize cross-border sales as they look to scale beyond Main Street and High Street to new geographies. Additionally, the survey found that a growing number of consumers are embracing cashless transactions, with nearly 60% of surveyed shoppers predicting they will use digital payments more frequently this year.

“It used to be that only big businesses could scale to access customers across the country or around the world, but today’s small business owner can be virtually borderless,” said Jeni Mundy, global head of merchant sales and acquiring, Visa. “At Visa, we’re seeing the small business mindset shift from survival mode to growth mode, as SMBs harness the power of digital payments to improve efficiencies, reach new audiences and simply thrive in today’s increasingly digital world.”

Looking beyond pandemic-era challenges to the full arc of opportunities ahead, Visa’s Global Back to Business Study surveyed small business owners and consumers in ten markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United States (US). Key insights include:

The world is their marketplace. Seventy-nine percent of surveyed business owners cited expanding into new geographies as a focus for growth. A high number (72%) of consumers said they already feel comfortable buying across borders.

Seventy-nine percent of surveyed business owners cited expanding into new geographies as a focus for growth. A high number (72%) of consumers said they already feel comfortable buying across borders. Leaving paper behind. While 95% of small business owners surveyed planned to be cashless “someday,” 51% planned to make that shift in the next two years. Consumers lead this shift, with 55% of those surveyed predicting they will use digital payments more in the coming year.

While 95% of small business owners surveyed planned to be cashless “someday,” 51% planned to make that shift in the next two years. Consumers lead this shift, with 55% of those surveyed predicting they will use digital payments more in the coming year. Shopping small. Forty-nine percent of consumers intended to shop more at local businesses this year as they look to support the local economy (65%) or make a personal connection (44%) in their community.

Forty-nine percent of consumers intended to shop more at local businesses this year as they look to support the local economy (65%) or make a personal connection (44%) in their community. The To Do list. Business owners cited increasing social media presence (44%), offering new products or services (41%) and investing more in marketing (40%) as the top opportunities to reach new customers, with 35% eyeing accepting new forms of payment as a crucial area that can help them improve their business.



Powering SMB Growth Globally, Year-Round

Small businesses are anything but small to Visa. Through a variety of localized programs and solutions, Visa enables small business owners to meet the rapidly changing demands of global commerce and consumer needs. Visa offers numerous payment services designed to help SMBs pay and get paid, including Visa Business credit and debit cards through associated financial institutions, business and payment management tools, fraud and security services, among many other solutions. Visa also provides financial education and business skills training, including Practical Business Skills globally and Enko in Latin America.

In 2020, Visa Foundation announced a five-year, $200 million strategic commitment to support the establishment and growth of thriving small and micro businesses with a focus on women entrepreneurs. Through its investments and grant-making activity, Visa Foundation partners with organizations that provide catalytic capital, capacity building and support services. Additionally, Visa Foundation uses capital as a tool to enable the flow of investment capital to gender diverse SMBs.

Additional resources for small and micro businesses can be found on the Visa Small Business Hub.

Methodology: Visa Global Back to Business Study

Visa’s Global Back to Business Study was conducted by Wakefield Research in March/April 2023 and surveyed 2,250 small business owners with 100 employees or fewer in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE, and the US. The consumer section surveyed 1,000 adults ages 18+ in the US, and 500 adults ages 18+ in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, and UAE.

