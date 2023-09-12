Shopsy Unveils Its Biggest Shopping Festival: Grand Shopsy Mela

to bring extravagant shopping value to its millions of customers. The Grand Shopsy Mela will offer a wide range of products at affordable prices

, encouraging customers to tick off their wishlist this festive season.

Shopsy, India’s premier hyper-value online platform, proudly announces its biggest sale event of the year ‘Grand Shopsy Mela’. Known for its expansive range of affordable products, Shopsy is all setwith products starting from Rs. 9

Following a surge of 2x new customers last September, Shopsy aims to expand its reach further in the value-seeking consumer segment through this sale event. The event stands as a testament to Shopsy’s commitment to redefining budget-friendly shopping, with a vast collection of diverse products at pocket-friendly prices.



Grand Shopsy Mela: A Glimpse into the Offerings



At the Grand Shopsy Mela, offerings span a wide range of categories, each designed to cater to diverse tastes. From beautifully crafted sarees to trendy jeans, the collection has something for everyone. Audio enthusiasts can take their pick from an extensive range of headphones, while those seeking simpler accessories will find eye-catching watches to be a perfect fit. Every selection is proof of its commitment to diverse offerings.

More than 60% of the offerings are priced under Rs. 200, ensuring inclusivity for a broader audience. With support from over 1 lakh trusted Shopsy sellers, customers can anticipate an extensive product selection with the promise of timely delivery.



Last year, the event saw 64% of its customers hailing from Tier 2+ regions, with around 80% returning for more during the Mela. Such milestones help validate how Shopsy fosters trust among millions, solidifying its reputation as the go-to platform for hyper-value shopping.



Speaking about the Grand Shopsy Mela, Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart, said, “As the festive season approaches, we at Shopsy strive to elevate the online shopping experience for Indian consumers. Shopsy has become a household name and has emerged as the country’s preferred ‘value’ shopping destination within a span of two years. Stepping into the latest edition of Grand Shopsy Mela, we are committed to increase our efforts to ensure unmatched value, quality and accessibility. Our vision is to democratise online shopping and make e-commerce accessible to all customers across the length and breadth of the country. Driven by affordability, the Grand Shopsy Mela will offer something for every consumer and will inspire Indians across the country to shop online for all their festive needs.”



GSM Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6XkMZJyMk8



Gearing Up for the Festive Season



As the festive season approaches, anticipation grows. During the Mela from 12th to 17th September, deals will include makeup starting at Rs. 9, electronics that begin from Rs. 19, kurtis from just Rs. 109, men’s casual shirts starting at Rs. 129, highlighting Shopsy’s exceptional value proposition.