ReNAgade Therapeutics Appoints Laurie Stelzer as Chief Financial Officer

Former CFO of Mirati and Arena to join ReNAgade Therapeutics

Strengthens leadership team, bringing vast experience leading the finance function of high-growth companies

ReNAgade Therapeutics, a company unlocking the limitless potential for RNA medicines, today announced the appointment of Laurie Stelzer as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Stelzer most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Mirati Therapeutics and brings over 25 years of experience to further strengthen ReNAgade’s leadership team.

“Laurie is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, whose work has spanned corporate finance and strategy, business development, and helping to build key capabilities necessary to create long-term value for stakeholders,” said Amit D. Munshi, Chief Executive Officer of ReNAgade. “Having worked with Laurie for over 20 years, I am very excited to welcome her to the ReNAgade leadership team as our first Chief Financial Officer as we continue to advance our science and growth of the company.”

“In advancing its industry leading platform, ReNAgade is poised to bring RNA medicines to previously inaccessible tissues and cells in the body,” said Ms. Stelzer. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to help shape and support the growth of ReNAgade and the advancement of the entire field of RNA medicines.”

Ms. Stelzer brings more than 25 years of experience supporting the finance functions for biopharma companies, most recently as CFO of Mirati Therapeutics. Previously, she served as CFO of Arena Pharmaceuticals, where she helped lead the growth of the company toward its $6.7B acquisition by Pfizer. She was also CFO at Halozyme Therapeutics, where she led the company’s finance, IT, business development, and project management functions. She also held senior management roles at Shire, including Senior Vice President of Finance, Division CFO for the Regenerative Medicine Division, and Head of Investor Relations. She began her biotech career at Amgen, where she spent 15 years in positions of increasing responsibility, holding multiple roles in finance, global commercial operations, treasury and international/emerging markets. Laurie received her B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University and her M.B.A. from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About ReNAgade Therapeutics

ReNAgade exists to unlock the potential for RNA medicines to treat disease anywhere in the body. We combine our novel RNA delivery platforms with a comprehensive RNA platform allowing for an all-RNA system for coding, editing, and gene insertion to develop new medicines.

To accelerate the future of medicine, we bring together a team with deep RNA and delivery expertise to develop paradigm-shifting RNA medicines.

ReNAgade Therapeutics—RNA Without Limits

For more information about the company, its technologies, and its leadership, visit www.renagadetx.com.

