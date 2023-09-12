KBI Biopharma, Inc. Expands Global Portfolio with Launch of SUREmAb™ for Faster Monoclonal Antibody Development and Manufacturing

KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the launch of SUREmAb™, an offering built on the robustness of KBI’s SUREtechnology Platform™, that allows for optimized, safe, and cost-efficient monoclonal antibody (mAb) development and manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912612750/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

SUREmAb is a vertically integrated global offering designed to minimize development timelines for global biopharmaceutical manufacturers, delivering research cell bank (RCB) development in as little as 9 weeks and the ability for customers to move from DNA to GMP drug substance in as few as 11 months. In addition, SUREmAb is engineered to achieve titers of up to 10 g/L with a lower-cost workflow to optimize operational efficiency and maximize ROI.

“SUREmAb represents not just the culmination of decades of biologics production expertise but our vision for the future of mAb development,” said KBI Chief Scientific Officer, Sigma Mostafa. “In an era where time, efficiency, and innovation converge, we’re proud to introduce a platform that can not only accelerate the development journey but is high quality and cost-effective, from the start. At KBI, we believe in anticipating market shifts and pioneering solutions that address tomorrow’s challenges today, and SUREmAb is a testament to that commitment.”

The operational consolidation of KBI Biopharma and Selexis, announced during BIO International 2023, played an important role in the operations that power the SUREmAb technology, enabling KBI to streamline processes and offer greater efficiencies in monoclonal antibody development and manufacturing. This offering strengthens KBI’s industry expertise and position within global markets by building on more than 15 years of mAb development leadership, with over 150 unique therapeutic mAb projects and 7 commercialized mAbs leveraging the SUREtechnology Platform.

“We recognize the need to be a strong partner for customers with novel therapies so that they have the best chance of reaching as many patients as possible,” said KBI CEO, J.D. Mowery. “The simplified access to SUREmAb and ongoing manufacturing with KBI shows our commitment to supporting the industry by improving a key barrier to development.”

SUREmAb complies with global regulatory standards, ensuring straightforward experiences when targeting markets regulated by the US FDA, EMA and PMDA.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI’s technologies to advance more than 400 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of 10 commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912612750/en/