DBS Unveils Metaverse Adventure on ‘DBS BetterWorld’ to Spotlight the Global Food Waste Challenge

The

Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) estimates

that ~40% of the food produced in India is wasted every year due to a fragmented and ineffective supply chain.

Cognisant of its responsibility to society as a purpose-driven bank, DBS gives back to the community and empowers social entrepreneurs and impact organisations to create positive change. Since 2014, the DBS Foundation has been committed to uplifting lives and livelihoods by igniting change in businesses and communities.

To date, the DBS Foundation has nurtured over 800 businesses for impact in Asia, with some 100 of these awarded grant funding totalling over SGD 13 million through its annual Grant Award. The DBS Foundation Business for Impact chapter now catalyses the growth of innovative, purpose-driven businesses, including SMEs, designed to address pressing issues facing our planet and society. The Grant Award recipients from 2022 are projected to collectively benefit more than two million lives and livelihoods

Asia and

reduce over 100,000 tonnes of food waste by the end of 2024. Three Indian startups- Neomotion Assistive Solutions, Saathi Eco Innovations, and Urdhvam Environmental Technologies were among the recipients of the grant

.

Additionally, DBS Bank India awarded grants of INR 44 lakh each to five Indian startups, totalling to INR 2.2 crores – under the program ‘Techtonic – Innovations Towards Zero Food Waste’, which will help the startups scale up and deploy their products in the food and agri sector.

In 2022, the DBS Foundation raised the bar with the

formation of a new Community Impact chapter

to equip the underserved with digital and financial literacy to face the future with confidence and enable communities to be more food secure and resilient. It committed SGD 5.6 million in funding to support 10 inaugural programmes across all the bank’s core markets of Singapore, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

As part of the community impact chapter initiatives, DBS Foundation partnered with Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions (HESPL) to launch a financial literacy and social entitlements programme aimed at supporting marginalised citizens in rural and urban India. The programme aims to educate 2,00,000 beneficiaries, with 70% being women, to build their digital and financial capacity while facilitating access to public welfare entitlements.

In August 2023, DBS announced that it will

commit up to SGD 1 billion over the next 10 years

to improve the lives and livelihoods of the low-income and underprivileged and foster a more inclusive society. DBS will deploy SGD 100 million each year in Singapore and its other key markets with effect from 2024, augmenting existing community initiatives by the bank and DBS Foundation. In addition, the bank’s 36,000-strong workforce will commit over 1.5 million volunteer hours over the next decade to give back to society.

