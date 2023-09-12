Crimson Education Partners with Badminton Gurukul to Foster Excellence in Sports

World-Class Coaching: Students in the Crimson network schools will receive top-tier badminton coaching, harnessing the expertise of Mr. Gopichand as chief Mentor to the coaches. Holistic Development: The collaboration underscores Crimson Education’s commitment to holistic education, recognizing that sports play a pivotal role in character building and teamwork. Community Impact: By building a strong sporting ecosystem within their schools, they aim to inspire not only students but also the broader community to embrace sports and a healthy lifestyle. Infrastructure Investment: Crimson Anisha Global School in Pune recently inaugurated twin Badminton courts, showcasing their dedication to providing world-class facilities for sports development.

Crimson Education, a leading name in the field of k-12 school education, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Badminton Gurukul, an initiative founded by the renowned Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand. This partnership marks the beginning of an inspiring journey aimed at nurturing not only champions on the badminton court, but also well-rounded individuals equipped for success in all aspects of life.With the initial plan of launching Pro Badminton Training in four of Crimson’s prestigious schools in Pune, Agra and Rudrapur, this collaboration has been carefully chosen for its potential to revolutionize the grass root level sporting landscape. The partnership aligns with Crimson’s unwavering commitment to offer holistic education that encompasses both academic rigor and sporting excellence. In accordance to the plan, the state-of-the-art badminton court was recently inaugurated at Crimson Anisha Global School premises within the integrated Life Republic Township in Pune, in the presence of notable Chief Guests Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, India’s Chief National Coach, Olympian, and the Founder and Chief Mentor of Badminton Gurukul and Mr. Rajesh Patil, Chairman & Managing Director of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.Badminton Gurukul, under the visionary guidance of Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, is a revered name with a legacy of producing world-class badminton athletes. Crimson Education recognizes that nurturing sporting talent goes hand in hand with fostering character, discipline, and dedication among students.The benefits of this partnership are multifaceted:

As Crimson Education embarks on this exciting journey, we they look forward to expanding this collaboration to more schools within their network in the coming years, creating a ripple effect of excellence in sports and education. Together, they strive to empower their students and communities to reach new heights and set new benchmarks in sports and academics.



This collaboration is a testament to Crimson’s belief in the transformative power of education and sports. Crimson Education invites everyone to join in celebrating the beginning of a new era where champions are born, and dreams are realized.



“As we join hands with Crimson Education, we ignite a path where education and sports harmonize, shaping resilient individuals primed for success.” – Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of India, and Founder & Chief Mentor of Badminton Gurukul.



“For our students this opportunity to take up Badminton as a sport will be a step into a world of endless possibilities, where passion meets perseverance, and dreams take flight.” – Mr. Husien Dohadwalla, CEO of Crimson Education.



“This collaboration between Crimson Education and Badminton Gurukul heralds an exciting era where education and sports converge. It’s a synergy that reflects our shared vision of nurturing holistic development, fostering discipline, and guiding students toward excellence both on and off the court.” – Ms. Supriya Devgun, Founder & MD of Badminton Gurukul.