LRN Appoints New Leadership for Asia-Pacific Region

LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions that enable organizations to inspire principled performance, has announced the appointment of Dean Rogers as Senior Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region.

Based out of LRN’s Tokyo office, Dean will be leading LRN’s business development and client success operations in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region, with responsibility for overseeing teams in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. He joins LRN at an exciting time for growth and development across Asia-Pacific and will play a significant role in the company’s continued global expansion, building upon its 400+ client base in the region. In December 2022, LRN acquired the Compliance Learning business unit from Thomson Reuters, which substantially expanded the business’s footprint in Asia and further enhanced its global reach, solution offerings, and international client base.

Dean joins LRN with more than two decades of executive leadership and investor relations experience across a range of industries. Most recently, he served on the board of Link Global Solutions and as Global institutional investor relations director for the Japan-based publicly traded consultancy firm Link and Motivation Group, where he drove global institutional investor growth.

As well as holding multiple board positions in Japan, Dean has founded several businesses in the country. In 2004, he founded and served as the CEO of a chain of language learning centers called Dean Morgan Academies, later rebranded to Rosetta Stone Learning Center after acquiring Rosetta Stone’s brand rights in Japan. In 2017 after selling the language learning business to a tier one public company, he continued to serve as its Chief Executive Officer for four more years. Dean brings many years of entrepreneurial and executive management experience – both in the public and private sectors – to LRN with specific strengths in the Japan and APAC regions.

“Dean’s experience, network and insight are a valuable addition to the LRN business in Japan and across Asia, as we continue our journey of growth and expansion across the region,” said Kevin Michielsen, Chief Executive Officer at LRN. “His successful track record in building scalable, high-growth businesses makes him the perfect person to spearhead our Asia-Pacific expansion.”

“Ethics and compliance are the backbone of every truly successful business worldwide, and LRN’s mission to help companies create cultures that inspire principled performance has become all the more critical in today’s rapidly changing business environment,” added Dean Rogers, Senior Vice President, APAC at LRN. “I look forward to working with the team in Tokyo and across the region to continue this exciting trajectory of growth for LRN’s business.”

ABOUT LRN

LRN’s mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. Learn more at https://lrn.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

