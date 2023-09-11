Invest in a YES BANK Fixed Deposit Online on Bajaj Markets Today

Business Wire IndiaBajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with YES BANK to provide individuals with a hassle-free way of opening a Fixed Deposit (FD) account online. A YES BANK FD offers returns of up to 7.75% p.a. to regular investors and up to 8.25% p.a. to senior citizens.
These rates are in line with the recent revisions in FD rates by YES BANK, w.e.f. May 2, 2023, and are applicable on FDs booked for a duration of 18-36 months. Investors can start their savings journey with Rs. 10,000 and choose to receive their interest earnings on a monthly or quarterly basis, or at maturity.
By booking a YES BANK Fixed Deposit, individuals can enjoy the following features and benefits offered:
These rates are in line with the recent revisions in FD rates by YES BANK, w.e.f. May 2, 2023, and are applicable on FDs booked for a duration of 18-36 months. Investors can start their savings journey with Rs. 10,000 and choose to receive their interest earnings on a monthly or quarterly basis, or at maturity.
By booking a YES BANK Fixed Deposit, individuals can enjoy the following features and benefits offered:
- Attractive FD interest rates across a variety of tenors
- Additional interest rate hike of up to 0.75% for senior citizens
- Zero penalty on premature withdrawals for senior citizens
- FD tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years
- Varied payout options to meet the needs of different investors
- Easy auto-renewal facility
- Availability of loan against FD of up to 90% of the invested amount
Investors can take advantage of the following conveniences while booking an FD on the Bajaj Markets platform:
- Simple documentation
- Quick and seamless online process
- FD calculator to forecast returns and aid in investment planning
- User-friendly comparison of multiple FDs
To book a YES BANK FD, investors can simply visit the website or download the Bajaj Markets app. The platform also helps individuals create a diversified investment portfolio with other avenues to grow wealth as well.