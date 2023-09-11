Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Invest in a YES BANK Fixed Deposit Online on Bajaj Markets Today

By dssenthil Sep 11, 2023
Business Wire IndiaBajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with YES BANK to provide individuals with a hassle-free way of opening a Fixed Deposit (FD) account online. A YES BANK FD offers returns of up to 7.75% p.a. to regular investors and up to 8.25% p.a. to senior citizens.
 
These rates are in line with the recent revisions in FD rates by YES BANK, w.e.f. May 2, 2023, and are applicable on FDs booked for a duration of 18-36 months. Investors can start their savings journey with Rs. 10,000 and choose to receive their interest earnings on a monthly or quarterly basis, or at maturity.
 
By booking a YES BANK Fixed Deposit, individuals can enjoy the following features and benefits offered:

 
  • Attractive FD interest rates across a variety of tenors
  • Additional interest rate hike of up to 0.75% for senior citizens
  • Zero penalty on premature withdrawals for senior citizens
  • FD tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years 
  • Varied payout options to meet the needs of different investors
  • Easy auto-renewal facility
  • Availability of loan against FD of up to 90% of the invested amount

 
Investors can take advantage of the following conveniences while booking an FD on the Bajaj Markets platform:

 
  • Simple documentation
  • Quick and seamless online process
  • FD calculator to forecast returns and aid in investment planning
  • User-friendly comparison of multiple FDs

 
To book a YES BANK FD, investors can simply visit the website or download the Bajaj Markets app. The platform also helps individuals create a diversified investment portfolio with other avenues to grow wealth as well. 

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Federal Bank Recognized Globally for Outstanding Achievement in Climate Lending and Reporting by IFC

dssenthil Dec 13, 2023
Uncategorized

GlobalLogic Expands Mobility Capabilities Through Acquisition of Katzion

dssenthil Dec 13, 2023
Uncategorized

ZNet Technologies Becomes Akamai’s First Distributor for Cloud Computing in India

dssenthil Dec 13, 2023

You Missed

Uncategorized

Federal Bank Recognized Globally for Outstanding Achievement in Climate Lending and Reporting by IFC

Uncategorized

GlobalLogic Expands Mobility Capabilities Through Acquisition of Katzion

Uncategorized

ZNet Technologies Becomes Akamai’s First Distributor for Cloud Computing in India

Uncategorized

Lifezone Metals Announces Joint Venture with Glencore to Recycle Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium in the USA

%d