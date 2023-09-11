Invest in a YES BANK Fixed Deposit Online on Bajaj Markets Today

Attractive FD interest rates across a variety of tenors

Additional interest rate hike of up to 0.75% for senior citizens

Zero penalty on premature withdrawals for senior citizens

FD tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years

Varied payout options to meet the needs of different investors

Easy auto-renewal facility

Availability of loan against FD of up to 90% of the invested amount

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with YES BANK to provide individuals with a hassle-free way of opening a Fixed Deposit (FD) account online. A YES BANK FD offers returns of up to 7.75% p.a. to regular investors and up to 8.25% p.a. to senior citizens.These rates are in line with the recent revisions in FD rates by YES BANK, w.e.f. May 2, 2023, and are applicable on FDs booked for a duration of 18-36 months. Investors can start their savings journey with Rs. 10,000 and choose to receive their interest earnings on a monthly or quarterly basis, or at maturity.By booking a YES BANK Fixed Deposit , individuals can enjoy the following features and benefits offered:



Investors can take advantage of the following conveniences while booking an FD on the Bajaj Markets platform:

Simple documentation

Quick and seamless online process

FD calculator to forecast returns and aid in investment planning

User-friendly comparison of multiple FDs



To book a YES BANK FD, investors can simply visit the website or download the Bajaj Markets app. The platform also helps individuals create a diversified investment portfolio with other avenues to grow wealth as well.