Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Now Open to All Investors

Bajaj Allianz Life, one of the leading private life insurers in India, launches a unique fund proposition in the ULIP segment today. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund offers customers the opportunity to allocate between equity and debt, dynamically. The benchmark index is Crisil Dynamic Asset Allocation Index (45% Equity, 45% Debt and 10% Liquid). The NFO period for Dynamic Asset Allocation fund ends on 25September 2023.The asset allocation (between debt and equity) of the fund will be more dynamic/active in nature. It is based on an in-house quantitative model with limited qualitative input from the fund manager and aims to optimize risk-return. This investment strategy will help to minimize volatility and downside risk during market corrections.

For example: In a scenario, when market valuations get more expensive, the fund will reduce equity exposure. Alternatively, with more attractive market valuations, it will increase equity exposure. The asset allocation range of the fund will be as follows:

Equity and Equity related instrument: 10%-90%;

Debt and Debt related instrument: 10%-90%;

Money market instrument: 0%-80%.

Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said on the launch, “Having been a part of the industry for over three decades, I have observed that a common challenge retail investors face is managing asset allocation independently, depending on changing market conditions or outlook. We are pleased that Bajaj Allianz Life’s Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, a significant addition to our ULIP offerings, will enable investors to seamlessly move their funds in line with market trends. This feature aims to provide customers with peace of mind by dynamically handling asset allocation through a proprietary quantitative model and insights from fund managers. With a disciplined approach, the fund empowers investors on their path to achieving life goals.”

Why invest in Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund

Customers can consider some of the key points while investing in the Bajaj Allianz Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund:

