USISPF Welcomes Peter Marrs, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and General Rich Clarke to the Board of Directors

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)

Theis thrilled to welcome Peter Marrs, President of Dell Technologies for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region to the Board of Directors.

In addition to Mr. Marrs, USISPF is also elated to announce that General (Dr) Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) who most recently served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army from 2020 to 2022, and General Richard (Rich) Clarke (RET), former U.S. Army general and former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command will be joining as Advisors to the Board.



General Naravane has many national and international awards to his credit including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for 'service to the country of the most exceptional order'. USISPF was also pleased to honor General Naravane with the Distinguished Public Service Award in 2022 for his contributions to US-India relations. General Rich Clarke (RET), former U.S. Army general and former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command will be joining as Advisor to the Board. General Clarke, presently on the board of General Dynamics and Strategic Advisor at Institutional Venture Partners(IVP), has had a decorated military career and in his four decades in uniform, he oversaw a joint force of more than 75,000 military members as head of United States Special Operations Command USSOCOM).



Commenting on his addition to the USISPF Board, General Naravane said, “It is an honor and a privilege to have been invited to the Board of USISPF, a forum that has steered US-India relations. There is immense scope for further enhancing this partnership and I look forward to being part of this effort.”



General Clarke spoke about the importance of U.S.-India security ties and said, “I had the privilege of traveling to and studying India during my time in the military and while in the National War College. Now retired, I hope to continue to foster a security relationship with one of the most important strategic partners for the US in this century.”



Speaking on the recent appointments to the USISPF Board, USISPF President and CEO, Dr. Mukesh Aghi said: “The additions of Peter Marrs, General Naravane, and General Clarke epitomize the importance and synergy of critical and emerging technology, especially in the defense domain. The success of the state visit and the joint statement from both Prime Minister Modi and President Biden accentuated the importance of the iCET and collaboration in space. Leaders from the private sector and former distinguished military officials exemplify USISPF’s holistic approach to understanding the commercial and geostrategic aspects of the partnership. I look forward to engaging with Peter, General Naravane, and General Clarke as part of the USISPF Board.”



USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Mr. Marrs, General Naravane, and General Clarke and said: “I’m proud to be part of the USISPF Board of Directors – and even prouder that our group of well-accomplished leaders is continuing to grow. Peter, General Naravane, and General Clarke will add even more breadth to USISPF’s roster of geopolitical and geostrategic experts. There’s a clear passion from Fortune 250 companies to increase digital trade between the U.S. and India, and these most recent additions to the Board underscore further the importance of the Indo-Pacific region as the most vital region – economically and militarily for both Washington and New Delhi.”



Commenting on his appointment to the Board of Directors, Mr. Marrs thanked USISPF Chairman John Chambers and USISPF President and CEO, Dr. Mukesh Aghi and said: “USISPF has been forging economic ties between the United States and India since 2017, advocating for greater public-private partnership in both countries and bringing together innovation, economic development, and inclusive progress for business and government alike. It is truly an honor to be a part of such a respected bilateral partnership. I am proud to be a part of this cohort of technology-for-good enablers and look forward to collaborating with a set of leaders and representing our industry on such an impactful stage.”