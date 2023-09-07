World-Class Team Unites to Preserve and Extend Global Dharmic Culture with Launch of Dharma Endowment Fund

The Dharma Endowment Fund has officially launched to preserve and extend Vedic culture in all its forms while creating a financial legacy that can support Dharmic initiatives in perpetuity. The team behind the Fund comprises high-net-worth individuals and top-performing investors passionate about providing opportunities to support global Dharmic impact and form a permanent financial legacy.

“Our team is deeply committed to our mission of preserving Dharmic culture and extending its global reach in a meaningful way,” said Rishi Singh, founding trustee of the charitable fund. “We have taken as our motto, ‘A Gift That Keeps Giving,’ and this is very much the aim of the Dharma Endowment Fund – to ensure that any donations we receive are not only properly allocated but can also appreciate in value so that our foundational objectives can be achieved and continually built upon forever.”

The Dharma Endowment Fund was established in response to the need for a centralized impact fund to support global initiatives with proper governance, oversight, reporting, and impact measurement. Additionally, most of the existing wealth associated with Dharmic culture is held as gold at individual temples, limiting its capacity for use in an impactful, strategic, and global way. The fund marries a resilient investment strategy with a profound spiritual purpose and a broader societal mission. In this harmonious convergence, the team ensures that every donation assumes enduring significance and contributes to a permanent financial legacy.

The team is comprised of global business experts, high-net-worth individuals, and top performing investors equipped to manage and maintain an endowment fund dedicated to preserving Dharmic values. The fund houses a proprietary ethical screening process, eliminating investments that violate the principle of Ahimsa while maintaining a focus on investments that seek a positive contribution to society and adhere to strict Dharmic codes of conduct.

“The idea is quite simple,” continued Rishi. “Firstly, donations are made to the fund for the general pool or specific projects. Secondly, the funds are invested within a risk-management framework per our Dharmic investment screen. Lastly, only the investment returns are utilised for high-impact projects, ensuring that the initial capital is never touched. This provides a perpetual legacy from a one-time donation, securing the continued vibrancy of Vedic philosophy, spirituality, and its rich cultural heritage for generations to come.”

The Dharma Endowment Fund is currently seeking seed donations to build a stable asset base from which to draw upon the disbursement of funds towards projects aligned with the Fund’s objectives. Donors will receive regular reports on fund performance and impact allocations and are requested to book consultation calls if they plan to give more than $50,000. Calls at this stage are subject to a minimum donation. For more information about the Dharma Endowment Fund or becoming a partner, please visit www.dharmafund.org.