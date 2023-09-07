The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Launched in India

Performance driven design upgrade with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts

Limited units exclusively available on BMW Online shop

BMW Group India launched the BMW 220i M Performance Edition today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the limited edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop.



A flamboyant expression of legendary BMW sportiness, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is a formidable epitome of advanced driving dynamics, all combined in a progressive coupé design with class-defining luxury. The ‘M’ Performance parts accentuate the sporty nature of the car in all aspects. The BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is much more than a conventional sports coupé. The BMW M Performance parts bring the excitement and flavour of M to the streets and offer owners an opportunity to express their passion for dynamism and individuality. This limited edition elevates the characteristics of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to the next level. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition offers an irresistible driving force, inviting you to step out, stand out and do things your own way – in more ways than one.”



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be exclusively available in a petrol variant at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 46,00,000.



Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster I Black



Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.



Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans Starting from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms, package extension available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Service Inclusive packages for the BMW 220i M Performance Edition start from INR 52,156. Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by just paying a differential amount. Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum five year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. For 3 years, unlimited mileage on the BMW 220i M Performance Edition costs INR 46,138.



The BMW 220i M Performance Edition.



The stylish design of the BMW 220i M Performance Edition stands out with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors. The M Performance Front Grill in Cerium Grey lends an exceptional sporty character and creates a fitting visual showcase of the new vehicle. Fog lamp inserts and ORVMs in Cerium Grey add a dramatic touch of style and provides a modern look. Slightly angled full-LED headlights form the prominent BMW four-eyed face and the full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end and provide an all-new take on the familiar BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element and a distinctive sweep to the side. The M Performance Stickers on the side brings an extra sense of exclusive dynamism to proceedings.



The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness with the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials and a large panorama glass sunroof. The M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever elevates the feeling of sportiness inside the cabin. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. M Performance Door Pin and M Performance Door Projector adds to the overall aesthetic feel. BMW Sport Seats with electrical memory function and generous cabin space offer rear passengers ample kneeroom for greater long-distance comfort. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The illuminated front trim functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.



The BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds. The seven speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with Launch Control and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles – ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.



Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. BMW Head-Up display projects information discretely in the driver’s field of vision and offers a seamless driving experience. The occupants can operate car functions by simply speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of numerous functions. The car features the HiFi loudspeaker system which conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spaces easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. Wireless Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay© & Android Auto) ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.



BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

