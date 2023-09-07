Taulia and Optima ECM Consulting Forge Partnership to Offer Global Working Capital Solutions

Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions, has partnered with Optima ECM Consulting (“Optima”), a global implementation organization, to collaborate across their respective customer and prospect bases.

This partnership will combine Taulia’s suite of products, which is fully integrated with SAP Business Network, with the strength of Optima’s global brand. In turn, this will increase the scale and scope of the shared offering and enable existing and new clients to unlock the power of technology-led cash flow acceleration.

This new partnership expands a relationship between Optima and Taulia that dates back more than a decade. It will capitalize on Optima’s role as an SAP Gold Partner, which now complements Taulia’s position as an SAP company following its acquisition in 2022.

Thomas Mehlkopf, Head of Working Capital Management SAP & Taulia, commented on the collaboration: “We are delighted to enter a new stage of our close collaboration with Optima with this partnership. By combining Optima’s deep industry expertise, Taulia’s cutting-edge working capital management solutions, and SAP’s leading procurement network and ERP, this partnership aims to revolutionize the way organizations manage their operations and optimize cash flow. Clients will benefit from enhanced visibility, automation, and control over their procurement and financial processes, ultimately leading to increased profitability and business growth.”

Shaney Salomon, CEO of Optima ECM Consulting, said: “Partnering with businesses that can provide cutting-edge technological solutions on a global scale is a vitally important aspect of providing our clients with the best service. Following Taulia’s seamless integration with SAP, this feels like a natural extension of an existing relationship that is built around providing new and existing customers with market-leading capabilities and solutions.”

About Taulia

Taulia is a fintech provider of working capital management solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Taulia helps companies access value tied up in their payables, receivables, and inventory. Taulia’s platform and network of more than 3 million businesses enables customers to execute their working capital strategies, support their suppliers with early payment, and contribute to building sustainable supply chains. Taulia processes more than $500 billion each year and is trusted by the world’s largest companies, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, and Nissan. In March 2022, Taulia became part of SAP. For more information, please visit www.taulia.com.

About Optima ECM Consulting

Optima ECM Consulting is much more than a technology services company – we are a bridge between humans and technology. Our specialization lies in empowering companiesto fully harness the benefits of SAP solutions to boost their operations and customer experiences, stay competitive, and adapt to rapidly changing markets more effectively. Our broad expertise in SAP Spend and Content Management solutions has allowed Optima to deliver over 500 impactful deployments to its global clients and we pride ourselves on creating deep client relationships. We are proudly a WBENC Certified Woman-Owned enterprise and an SAP Gold Partner. For more information please visit www.optimaecm.com

