Open a YES BANK Savings Account Now on Bajaj Markets; Earn Higher Returns

Interested individuals can now apply for a YES BANK Savings Account on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. A YES BANK Savings Account is a smart and rewarding choice for those looking to boost their idle funds as it offers interest rates of up to 7% p.a., which is one of the highest in the industry.



Professionals, families, and senior citizens, among others, can choose from a wide range of customised options under YES BANK savings accounts. They can browse and select any of the following:



My First YES SAVINGS Account

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana account

YES RESPECT Senior Citizen Savings Account

Digital Savings Account

YES ESSENCE Savings Account

YES PRO Max Savings Account

YES PRO Plus Savings Account

YES PRO Savings Account



Apart from rewarding interest rates that range from 3.5% to 7% p.a., some of the advantages of opening a YES BANK Savings Account are:

opening a YES BANK Savings Account are:

Free unlimited withdrawals at all YES BANK ATMs

RTGS and NEFT facilities at no charge via mobile and net banking

No cost demand draft facilities up to certain limits

Zero minimum balance availability for some accounts

Accident insurance cover

Discounts on locker facilities for certain accounts

Rewarding debit cards that offer cashback and discounts



Individuals can seamlessly open a savings account on the Bajaj Markets platform, in a quick and convenient manner due to:



Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

100% digital process