Open a YES BANK Savings Account Now on Bajaj Markets; Earn Higher Returns

Business Wire India
Apart from rewarding interest rates that range from 3.5% to 7% p.a., some of the advantages of opening a YES BANK Savings Account are:
Individuals can seamlessly open a savings account on the Bajaj Markets platform, in a quick and convenient manner due to:
One can enjoy interest payout every quarter by applying for a YES BANK Savings Account on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. They can also compare different savings accounts on the platform and access a variety of investment, insurance, and credit facilities.
Interested individuals can now apply for a YES BANK Savings Account on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. A YES BANK Savings Account is a smart and rewarding choice for those looking to boost their idle funds as it offers interest rates of up to 7% p.a., which is one of the highest in the industry.
Professionals, families, and senior citizens, among others, can choose from a wide range of customised options under YES BANK savings accounts. They can browse and select any of the following:
- My First YES SAVINGS Account
- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana account
- YES RESPECT Senior Citizen Savings Account
- Digital Savings Account
- YES ESSENCE Savings Account
- YES PRO Max Savings Account
- YES PRO Plus Savings Account
- YES PRO Savings Account
- Free unlimited withdrawals at all YES BANK ATMs
- RTGS and NEFT facilities at no charge via mobile and net banking
- No cost demand draft facilities up to certain limits
- Zero minimum balance availability for some accounts
- Accident insurance cover
- Discounts on locker facilities for certain accounts
- Rewarding debit cards that offer cashback and discounts
- Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria
- 100% digital process
One can enjoy interest payout every quarter by applying for a YES BANK Savings Account on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. They can also compare different savings accounts on the platform and access a variety of investment, insurance, and credit facilities.