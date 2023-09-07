Press Release India

Open a YES BANK Savings Account Now on Bajaj Markets; Earn Higher Returns

Interested individuals can now apply for a YES BANK Savings Account on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. A YES BANK Savings Account is a smart and rewarding choice for those looking to boost their idle funds as it offers interest rates of up to 7% p.a., which is one of the highest in the industry.
 
Professionals, families, and senior citizens, among others, can choose from a wide range of customised options under YES BANK savings accounts. They can browse and select any of the following:
 
  • My First YES SAVINGS Account
  • Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana account
  • YES RESPECT Senior Citizen Savings Account
  • Digital Savings Account
  • YES ESSENCE Savings Account
  • YES PRO Max Savings Account
  • YES PRO Plus Savings Account
  • YES PRO Savings Account
 
Apart from rewarding interest rates that range from 3.5% to 7% p.a., some of the advantages of opening a YES BANK Savings Account are:
 
  • Free unlimited withdrawals at all YES BANK ATMs
  • RTGS and NEFT facilities at no charge via mobile and net banking
  • No cost demand draft facilities up to certain limits
  • Zero minimum balance availability for some accounts
  • Accident insurance cover
  • Discounts on locker facilities for certain accounts
  • Rewarding debit cards that offer cashback and discounts 
 
Individuals can seamlessly open a savings account on the Bajaj Markets platform, in a quick and convenient manner due to:
 
  • Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria
  • 100% digital process  
 
One can enjoy interest payout every quarter by applying for a YES BANK Savings Account on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. They can also compare different savings accounts on the platform and access a variety of investment, insurance, and credit facilities. 

