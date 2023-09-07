Binomo Presents Trading Titans: Battle of the Best – USD 100,000 Prize Pool Showdown

Binomo

From September 5th, trading enthusiasts from around the world will gather for an exhilarating showdown asproudly presents Trading Titans: Battle of the Best. This premium tournament, taking place from September 5th to 29th, 2023, is poised to be a game-changer in the world of trading. With a remarkable prize pool of $100,000 for real Binomo accounts this event promises to be a remarkable opportunity for traders seeking excitement and profit.Binomo openly invites all traders to participate though it is necessary one should have the VIP status especially for those currently trading on Demo or Standard accounts. This transition ensures eligibility for this thrilling event.Becoming a VIP and securing a spot in the event is a straightforward process. Traders need to deposit $1,000 or equivalent in their respective local currency to attain VIP status and complete the $100 buy-in for Trading Titans: Battle of the Best. The buy-in fee stands at $100, and participants will start with a strength balance of T500. Re-buying strength during the tournament costs $100.Afterward, they can focus on strategizing and preparing for an exciting journey into the world of Binomo’s Trading Titans.Trading Titans: Battle of the Best is an exclusive event reserved for traders withor Prestige status. A limited 1,000 participants will be eligible to compete, and spots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The enticing prize pool consists of $50,000 for the ultimate champion and an additional $50,000 to be distributed amongst the second to twenty-fifth-place winners.Participants can look forward to more rewards beyond the top prizes. One hundred winners will earn complimentary entry into all Binomo tournaments for the following month and every Monday then onwards, the top 25 traders of the week will receive $100 RFTs, with active participants earning T100 in trading strength.Another benefit for every transition account to VIP is the VIP status privileges will remain intact, offering numerous benefits such as :



Upgrade to Prestige



For those aspiring for even greater privileges, Binomo presents the “Prestige” status, which encompasses all VIP advantages while introducing additional benefits such as bonuses of up to 300%, a privilege hour, monthly cashback, and extended insurance for risk-free trades. Prestige status holders can also partake in the same tournaments as VIP members, including the highly anticipated Trading Titans: Battle of the Best.

For more information, visit https://binomo.com/ or follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/binomo/.