Zeitview Acquires Heliolytics, Becoming the Market Leader in Solar Aerial Inspections

The combined company will perform aerial inspection on over 170 GW of solar this year.

Previously a division of NovaSource Power Services, Heliolytics brings a suite of robust solar inspection diagnostic and analytic capabilities to further Zeitview’s advanced energy and infrastructure inspections.

Zeitview today takes the lead in advanced aerial inspections for energy and infrastructure by acquiring Heliolytics, which specializes in photovoltaic (PV) system performance via aerial inspection and integrated analytics. The acquisition of this former division of NovaSource Power Services enables the combining of Heliolytics’ data insights with Zeitview’s expertise in aerial inspection technologies. The majority of Heliolytics staff will join Zeitview, and the team’s presence in Toronto, Canada, will continue. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

“Heliolytics are pioneers in the solar industry and have earned a commendable reputation for their unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and exceptional customer service—values we hold in the highest esteem,” said Dan Burton, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Zeitview. “Their expertise and dedication are valuable as we continue developing groundbreaking solutions that redefine inspection standards within the renewable energy sector. We are excited for this next chapter in our journey, where our united teams create a complete market-winning solution.”

For renewable energy customers, this collaboration reinforces Zeitview’s multi-asset approach to solar, wind, and utilities. For property owners, it offers critical insights into the performance of their rooftop solar facilities. For all customers, Heliolytics’ international operations in Europe, Latin America, and the Asian Pacific are also being combined with Zeitview’s global footprint in those same regions.

“Joining forces with Zeitview is a tremendous opportunity to further the renewable energy industry,” said Jocelyne Moyer, Head of Heliolytics. Post-acquisition, Moyer takes the title of Senior Director of Strategy and Operations at Zeitview. “We have a shared commitment with Zeitview to deep client partnerships, science-driven innovation, and unparalleled responsiveness to our global clients. I am excited to join the leadership team and look forward to collaborations that will strengthen Zeitview’s role in the operations and maintenance of renewable energy assets.”

Heliolytics’ inspection tools and integrated analytics are now supported by Zeitview’s AI/ML data processing engine. With this addition, Zeitview doubles the reach and breadth of its airplane operations and adds topography, EPC, and drone solutions to Heliolytics, all of which can translate into faster, more comprehensive customer results.

With the sale of Heliolytics to Zeitview, NovaSource Power Services continues to offer best-in-class aerial inspection software and services to their customers via Zeitview.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Heliolytics team under the Zeitview name,” said Timo Moeller, Chief Growth Officer, NovaSource Power Services. “Zeitview’s impressive inspection and software tools will enhance the insights we currently use to support operations and maintenance requests. It is clear that the Zeitview team deeply understands our data needs and is committed to providing continued unrivaled expertise as aerial inspection providers to support our growth.”

A complete integration of Heliolytics operations, data capture, and software into Zeitview’s market-leading global solar solution is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

To learn more about how Zeitview supports global energy and infrastructure through advanced inspections and actionable data, visit www.zeitview.com.

ABOUT ZEITVIEW

As a single partner for aerial inspections across a broad spectrum of industries, including solar, wind, real estate, telecom, and utility assets, Zeitview is trusted by the largest enterprises worldwide to deliver fast, accurate insights that optimize asset performance and reduce operating and maintenance costs. Combining state-of-the-art aerial inspection software with the ability to capture in-depth visual data via airplanes and drones, Zeitview harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Such aerial intelligence delivers customers actionable insights in near real-time and empowers organizations to make better-informed decisions about their most critical assets at scale.

Learn more about Zeitview’s cutting-edge solutions at www.zeitview.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906378784/en/