Maxion BIONIC Breaks Size and Design Limitations for Light Vehicle Wheels

Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest producer of wheels, launched today, Maxion BIONIC, the company’s latest light vehicle wheel innovation from its booth at IAA Mobility 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904949810/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by teams in Brazil, Mexico, United States, and Germany, Maxion BIONIC answers the growing demand from OEMs for affordable, stylish, and sustainable wheel solutions especially for light vehicle programs where wheel load is increasing.

“Maxion BIONIC is the new alternative for those OEMs interested in larger size wheels and who don’t want to compromise on design and sustainability,” offered Pieter Klinkers, CEO, Maxion Wheels. “We know electric vehicles, especially, require more from the wheel with emphasis on stiffness, weight, and aerodynamics. Maxion BIONIC is a new innovation that combines style and large diameter wheels with an inherent low CO2 footprint.”

Maxion BIONIC has been well received and is under consideration with several OEM programs. The concept wheel features include:

Lowest CO2 primary material

Large diameter sizes (18” and larger)

Optimized aerodynamics

Revolutionary design options

Customizable finishing

Market launch in 2025

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of Iochpe-Maxion S.A., is the world’s leading steel and aluminum wheel supplier. Our low-carbon expertise and energy-efficient designs help cars, buses, trucks, and trailers achieve real-world carbon footprint reductions. Our diverse global teams and inclusive culture powers every advance we make.

Maxion Wheels works with global vehicle manufacturers on wheels for personal mobility, transportation, agriculture, defense, and off-highway applications. Our 10,000 employees operate out of 31 locations in 14 countries on five continents, including state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Together we produce more than 50 million wheels a year, making us the world’s largest producer and supplier of wheels. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.

To learn more, send an email to Maxion Wheels @ [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904949810/en/