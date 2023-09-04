Hai Robotics Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Hai Robotics, a global leading provider of autonomous case-handling robots (ACR) systems, is proud to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative—the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

Hai Robotics joins thousands of organizations across 160 countries that are committed to taking responsible business action to build a more sustainable and inclusive society. Hai Robotics commits to uphold the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and support the UN in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Hai Robotics will also share an annual Communication on Progress to showcase its continued engagement.

“At Hai Robotics, we view sustainability as crucial in driving our long-term growth and resilience, and strive to serve as a responsible corporate citizen for our stakeholders,” said Richie Chen, Founder and CEO at Hai Robotics. “We are excited to join the UN Global Compact in its mission to accelerate corporate sustainability. As a company continuing to expand globally, we recognize the growing importance of incorporating ESG increasingly into our business strategy. Participating in the UN Global Compact is critical in the improvement of our sustainability efforts during the development of warehouse automation solutions.”

Hai Robotics is actively involved in reducing its environmental footprint through sustainable business practices and production methods. Hai Robotics implements action in sustainable sourcing to hold itself accountable across all stages of the supply chain, such as the use of composite wood in packaging. With this new commitment, Hai Robotics will evaluate its existing ESG activities and support for clients to ensure they align with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and create positive impact. For more information on Hai’s ESG efforts and commitment, click here to access our annual sustainability report.

As the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, the UN Global Compact consists of more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories across over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks. The Sustainable Development Goals consist of 17 global goals aimed to tackle societal issues and improve the quality of life by 2030, covering five key areas of people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership.

About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics, a leading global provider of Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems, is committed to providing flexible, intelligent, and efficient warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. The HaiPick solution, independently developed in 2015, is the world’s first ever ACR solution. Hai Robotics is a global enterprise that has more than 1,000 projects worldwide and serves customers from more than 30 countries and regions. We have offices to cover the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Australia. We strive to combine global experience with local expertise to provide our customers with tailored, quality solutions. Hai Robotics is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adhere to its principles-based approach to responsible business. To learn more about Hai Robotics, visit www.hairobotics.com/

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

