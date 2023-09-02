AU Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposits Now Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) to provide an avenue for booking AU Fixed Deposits (FDs) online. Individuals now have the opportunity to earn interest rates of up to 8.50% per annum through AU Fixed Deposits. The same is available for senior citizens on FD tenor of 24 months 1 day to 36 months.

AU Small Finance Bank recently implemented an upward revision of its fixed deposit interest rates, which were made effective for FDs booked from August 16, 2023. Individuals can seamlessly leverage the updated interest rates while having complete peace of mind regarding the security of their funds.

In addition to facilitating the growth of one’s savings, shielded from market fluctuations, an AU Fixed Deposit can also provide the following benefits:

